Officers assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; warned a woman for noise in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive and a man from the 400 block of Roosevelt Street for dog running at large; helped to resolve a conflict between a mother and daughter over a piece of property; spoke with a resident in the 600 block of Oak Street when their vehicle jumped out of gear and rolled across the street, and they corrected the problem by parking in a different direction; were unable to locate a person in the first block of South Sixth Street and another person from the 400 block of North Main Street for a warrant service; documented information for a resident whose son sold his phone when she thought it had been stolen from him, and an incident related to a child custody issue; and were assigned to investigate a report of vandalism to a vehicle in the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive, and a report of a resident from the 700 block of Walton Street who was being harassed.
2:14 a.m.: A 27-year-old Cambridge man was arrested in the first block of South Third Street East on a warrant through the Whitewater Police Department. After being processed, he was released and given a new court date.
9:06 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1300 block of Adrian Boulevard to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:27 p.m.: A 58-year-old Pewaukee man was cited at the intersection of West Cramer Street and West Blackhawk Drive for failing to stop at stop sign, and warned for expired vehicle registration and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
2:49 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:02 p.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue transported a person from the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:18 p.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change and nonregistration of vehicle.
6:22 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.