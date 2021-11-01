Saturday, Oct. 30
Officers moved a pedestrian sign from the road; stood by on a traffic stop with Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 26; mediated a parking complaint from the staff setting up for the farmers market; were unable to locate a woman reportedly riding an electric bicycle recklessly near North Main and East Cramer streets, a juvenile who walked away from their home in the 200 block of North Main Street but returned on their own later in the day, three males in the 900 block of Whitewater Avenue (one wearing a black robe and carrying a red light saber who jumps in front of traffic, causing drivers to slam on their brakes, one videotaping the responses of the drivers and the third was carrying a beer) or a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a house in the 500 block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
Also, officers spoke with a woman who was advised that her issue was of a civil nature; assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with traffic control following an accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 26; prepared two nuisance abatement complaints; provided a ride to Fort Memorial Hospital for a resident seeking help for a voluntary commitment; confirmed that a woman waiting for a taxi in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue was OK; contacted Jefferson County Human Services for a woman having mental health issues; and will forward a Jefferson County District Attorney’s review report for two female group home clients in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive following a domestic incident and another one for two individuals in the 400 block of Wilcox Street for a battery/assault report.
1:07 a.m.: A 33-year-old Palmyra woman will be mailed a citation for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license after being warned for speeding at the intersection of Lincoln and Barrie streets.
1:35 a.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the first block of South Main Street and cited for disorderly conduct. He was advised that he no longer was welcome at the business at this address.
2:27 a.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 200 block of Merchants Avenue and cited for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, and probable alcohol content. He was warned for defective brake lights and unauthorized display of vehicle registration, and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
3:03 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the first block of East Sherman Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:14 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a 74-year-old man from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:12 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a toddler who ran into a wall in the 100 block of Spry Avenue.
