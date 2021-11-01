Sunday, Oct. 31
Officers followed up on a disturbance at the back of a bar in the first block of South Main Street where a man had been asked to leave, and he did so when the officers arrived; moved along a person sleeping in the first block of East Riverwalk; located a resident in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue at the request of the Watertown Police Department and had the resident sign a no consent form for the theft of an automobile; found that a suspicious vehicle with the dome light on was secure and nothing could be done, and no issues with a suspicious vehicle parked in the 1900 block of Central Coast Lane; advised the Fort Atkinson Water Department of a possible water main break in the 800 block of West Rockwell Avenue that was followed up by a contact with Digger’s Hotline for an emergency locate; warned a woman to stay away from a resident in the 100 block of West Cramer Street following a complaint of harassment/threats from both sides of their argument; replaced pedestrian crossing signs at the intersection of Robert Street and West Sherman Avenue that had been blown over.
Also, officers were informed about a man who had been absent from a group home for more than a day but returned shortly after a missing person report had been completed; documented a report of a theft of a wallet; were speaking with a man who was reporting his adult son missing for two days but showed up while the man was making his report; swept up a pile of nails at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Washington Street; monitored the activities at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street for Trunk or Treat; returned a man who had eloped from a group home and went to a grocery store where he made some strange comments before his return where staff had been unaware that he was missing; were unable to locate a vehicle from which an occupant reportedly threw a firework in the 1100 block of West Sherman Avenue; responded to a complaint of loud music in the 700 block of North Main Street but neither person in the duplex would answer their door or telephone and the music was not overly loud; and handled one confidential incident related to drugs.
2:17 a.m.: A 28-year-old Jefferson man was cited in the 100 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for operating a vehicle without required lights.
4:49 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:19 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1100 block of Arndt Court to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:30 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of South Main Street and Riggert Road for expired vehicle registration. A warning for speeding was issued.
9:13 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 700 block of North Main Street for illegible license plates.
10:12 a.m.: An 81-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of West Rockwell and Janesville avenues for failing to provide proof of insurance. She was warned for speeding.
11:11 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued at the intersection of South Business 26 and Groeler Road to a 19-year-old Fort Atkinson man for excessive window tint, tinted windshield and no front plate, along with a warning for tire extending more than two inches from the fender.
4:12 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 800 block of Florence Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:58 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.