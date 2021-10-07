Tuesday, Oct. 5
Officers assisted the Williams Bay Police Department getting paperwork completed by a resident from the 800 block of Messmer Street; referred information related to vandalism/damage to property in the 200 block of Robert Street to another agency; provided extra patrol for a traffic complaint at the intersection of Roosevelt and Caswell streets; checked the welfare of two residents at different addresses who were fine; followed up on a parking complaint in the first block of South Third Street East; helped the Fort Atkinson Water Department with a request to get a vehicle in the 1200 block of West Sherman Avenue moved; documented information about a minor traffic accident in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue and two instances of illegal dumping at the compost site for which an officer will follow up.
Also, officers spoke with a resident about cyber-hacking; advised a driver in the 300 block of Roosevelt Street about black smoke coming from their truck, and the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of a pedestrian crossing sign needing to be replaced; took a vinyl “Welcome to Fort Atkinson” sign brought to the police department to the Department of Public Works; stood by with the Jefferson Police Department for an uncooperative man at Fort Memorial Hospital; issued an attempt to locate for a client who had wandered from a group home and was unable to be found; and handled one confidential incident related to a fraud investigation, three more related to welfare checks, one related to disorderly conduct and another related to a juvenile arrest.
3:25 a.m.: Two juveniles were arrested in the 500 block of Bark River Drive after checking on a suspicious vehicle in the park. A male was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and for being in the park after hours after which he was released to his parents. A female was cited for possession of a tobacco product and warned for curfew before being released to a responsible party.
7:35 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a student from the 800 block of Banker Road to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:01 p.m.: A 45-year-old Janesville man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Nelson Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
2:58 p.m.: A 34-year-old Whitewater man was cited in the 1400 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and a 15-day correction notice for improper vehicle registration. The vehicle was parked properly.
3 p.m.: A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lexington Boulevard for failing to secure a seatbelt and issued a 15-day correction notice for expired driver’s license.
3:25 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:41 p.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1000 block of Madison Avenue for speeding.
3:42 p.m.: A 34-year-old man was cited for resisting/obstructing following an incident in the 500 block of Highland Avenue.
3:53 p.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance transported a man from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:07 p.m.: Information about a domestic violence incident in the 200 block of South Main Street involving a 30-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman will be forwarded to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office for review.
9:31 p.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct following an incident in the 400 block of Madison Avenue.
