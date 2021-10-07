Wednesday, Oct. 6
Officers were unable to locate a vehicle for which the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was looking, a dog reportedly running at large in the 200 block of Park Street, a possibly impaired driver in the 200 block of Robert Street or the owner of a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the parking lot in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue; checked on a person sleeping in a vehicle in the 300 block of Robert Street who was working a double shift and did not want to drive back to Watertown in between the shifts, and was fine, and the welfare of a person on West Rockwell Avenue who was fine.
Also, officers contacted staff in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue about not answering their telephones; successfully completed the monthly tornado siren test; placed a request on the briefing board for extra patrol, especially from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. for speeding motorists; prepared a nuisance abatement complaint letter for bulk garbage at a curb in the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue; and were assigned to investigate a disorderly conduct incident in the 200 block of Robert Street and a report of damage to a vehicle in the parking lot in the 300 block of North Main Street.
7:25 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:42 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Janesville and Jones avenues for failing to provide proof of insurance. The driver was warned for stop sign violation.
7:52 a.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 300 block of East Blackhawk Drive for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
8:27 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1000 block of Caswell Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:55 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Cloute Street for nonregistration of vehicle and suspended vehicle registration.
11:26 a.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Merchants Avenue and South Third Street East for failing to secure a seatbelt and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to display current vehicle registration.
11:41 a.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 200 block of West Sherman Avenue for speeding.
1:02 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the first block of South Sixth Street for failing to provide proof of insurance and defective brake light. The driver was warned for improper display of vehicle registration.
1:18 p.m.: A 56-year-old Lake Mills man was cited in the 1100 block of North Main Street for speeding.
1:28 p.m.: An 18-year-old Milton man was cited in the 400 block of South Sixth Street for speeding and issued a 15-day correction notice for excessive window tint and no front plate.
1:32 p.m.: A 33-year-old Jefferson woman was cited for retail theft from a store in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
3:49 p.m.: A 57-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue on a warrant through the Dane County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear on an operating while intoxicated, second offense, incident. An officer transported her to Cambridge, where she was turned over to a Dane County deputy.
7:12 p.m.: A 28-year-old Oconomowoc man was arrested in the 500 block of Highland Avenue for obstructing an officer and felony bail jumping, two counts, and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections placed a hold on him. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
