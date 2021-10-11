Thursday, Oct. 7
Officers checked on a construction vehicle in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard and found that it belonged to a worker who had worked late to finish a job, a child without a parent in the 1300 block of North High Street but the parent was there, and Taco Bell when someone reported people in the building after hours but they were employees because the official closing was a half hour away; noticed a disassembled motorcycle in the parking lot in the 1300 block of North High Street and will follow up; received information about a vehicle being repossessed and a gun being stolen; responded to a report of retail theft in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; spoke with a man determined to have too many dogs and the man agreed to rectify the issue; documented information about a loose dog being captured in the 200 block of Park Street and the owner coming by to pick it up as an officer arrived, and an attempted fraud in the 200 block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
Also, officers were assigned to follow up on a report of a disturbance in the 400 block of Robert Street; completed quarantine papers when someone reported being bitten by a dog in the 300 block of Park Street; moved along some panhandlers who were asking drivers for money at the intersection of North Main and North Third streets; warned a 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman for disorderly conduct in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue; returned a dog to its owner when it was found running at large in the 800 block of West Cramer Street; followed up on a report of vehicles on the grass at the park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street but they were gone when an officer arrived; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature.
3:55 a.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 600 block of West Hilltop Trail for speeding and operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
8:04 a.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Larsen Road for following too close when she struck a vehicle owned by a 51-year-old Sullivan man resulting in a state-reportable accident with property damage.
9:10 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 500 block of Nikki Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:36 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:17 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 900 block of Gail Place.
4:43 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a 15-year-old cross-country runner from the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:17 p.m.: A 69-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 700 block of Jackson Street for possession of cocaine. He was released.
