Friday, Oct. 8
Officers conducted a welfare check on a woman in the 1000 block of Elsie Street and another person from the 400 block of Barrie Street, both of whom were fine; checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue that was unoccupied and had a flat tire, and some wires that were down in front of the Fort Atkinson Aquatic Center for which We Energies was called; spoke with a man from the 400 block of Wilcox Street who thought someone had stolen his laundry but staff just had gotten it mixed up and it was all sorted out, a driver about being parked too close to a driveway in the 700 block of Jackson Street, and a man who had made a woman feel uncomfortable at a laundromat in the 900 block of South Main Street; advised the city electrician of a crossing light for pedestrians at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Bark River Driver that was out, the owner of a vehicle whose car was incorrectly parked with a jack under it in the 1200 block of Gerald Court and promised it would be moved by the end of the day, and a couple about Wisconsin’s domestic abuse laws, following an argument between the two of them.
Also, officers provided assistance and followup for a business in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue, and a no consent form for a theft from the 400 block of South Sixth Street; escorted a truant student to school; stood by for an apartment manager without incident in the 200 block of Jefferson Street; documented information about an attempted scam call; informed a resident from the 1100 block of West Sherman Avenue that their neighbor was upset about their vehicle being parked with its passenger side tires on their lawn and the resident agreed to move it when they returned home from work; responded to a horn sounding in the 100 block of North Main Street that had shut off when officers arrived, and a domestic abuse incident in the 600 block of Lexington Boulevard that is under investigation; placed a request for extra patrol in the 300 block of Park Street on the briefing board; chalked the tires of a vehicle at the intersection of Raveen Street and Shah Avenue for a 48-hour parking watch; and were unable to locate a vehicle following a traffic complaint.
2:31 a.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Monroe Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
10:02 a.m.: A 35-year-old Jefferson woman was cited at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K for speeding.
12:42 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 300 block of North Third Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:15 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Roosevelt Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:48 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 800 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital following a welfare check. The woman’s family was advised of her location.
5:31 p.m.: A 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Elm Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, second offense, and warned for improper display of registration. After being booked, he was released to a responsible person.
8:23 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
