Officers warned two individuals in the 200 block of South Main Street for disorderly conduct following a report about a possible fight that was starting to happen; spoke with a man who slept on the floor of the police department lobby on Friday night because he had no place to go until Sunday, and an officer gave him information about services available through Jefferson County; fulfilled the Whitewater Police Department’s request for information from a resident in the 300 block of Jackson Street; participated in “Conversation with a Cop” at the Fort Farmers Market; checked on a person at Fort Memorial Hospital following a call from Jefferson County Human Services alerting officers that a patient was attempting to leave against medical advice.
Also, officers accompanied a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy to a residence in the 800 block of Grove Street who was hoping to find a person who was not there; conducted a welfare check for a resident in the 300 block of Wilcox Street who was fine; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter; advised the Department of Public Works of a dead cat in the road; called a person who reportedly was making prank calls to Taco Bell and the person asserted that they were trying to obtain information about the menu; escorted three juveniles home and warned them for a theft incident in the 1600 block of Doris Drive; and turned over a dog found at the intersection of East and McComb streets to the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
2:32 a.m.: A 26-year-old man was arrested in the 200 block of South Water Street West for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense. He was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
8:13 a.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Whitewater and Highland avenues for speeding.
9:21 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 22-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 400 block of Robert Street for failing to maintain exhaust.
9:08 p.m.: A 27-year-old woman from the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive was arrested following a domestic incident. She was released after posting bond.
