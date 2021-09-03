Wednesday, Sept. 1
Officers participated in three community policing events (school walk-throughs); reset a traffic sign and removed debris from the road; stood by while a resident obtained their property from a residence; checked the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street East; documented information about a fraudulent loan, a scam call in which the complainant provided personal information and a third request for documentation of an undisclosed nature; spoke with a driver near Whitewater Avenue and South Main Street following a complaint about their driving; removed an unwanted individual from an apartment in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue and provided assistance for them with their own housing; were unable to locate any motorists who reportedly were racing near Rock River Park.
Also, provided a no consent form for a driver to sign when they reported a window on their car being broken; issued a parking ticket for a vehicle in a yellow curb area in the 800 block of Monroe Street; contacted a parent when their child was dropped off from school and no one was home; inventoried a bicycle brought to the Fort Atkinson Police Department and placed it in the police garage; and handled one confidential incident related to disorderly conduct at Fort Atkinson High School.
5:38 a.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for operating a vehicle after suspension of vehicle registration.
10:11 a.m.: A 75-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of South Water Street East and McPherson Street for failing to stop at stop sign.
11:52 a.m.: A 57-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue on a warrant through the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office for possession of narcotics and cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. She was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
12:02 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue and officers responded to the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue for a woman found unresponsive and not breathing. The Jefferson County Medical Examiner was called.
12:10 p.m.: The monthly tornado siren test was completed successfully.
4:40 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of South Water Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:57 p.m.: The 34-year-old Fort Atkinson male driver of a vehicle that struck a pole in the 200 block of Madison Avenue was transported to Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital. No other information was provided.
11:32 p.m.: A 26-year-old Edgerton woman was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and James Place for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for failing to dim high beams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.