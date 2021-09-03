Wednesday, Sept. 1

Officers participated in three community policing events (school walk-throughs); reset a traffic sign and removed debris from the road; stood by while a resident obtained their property from a residence; checked the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street East; documented information about a fraudulent loan, a scam call in which the complainant provided personal information and a third request for documentation of an undisclosed nature; spoke with a driver near Whitewater Avenue and South Main Street following a complaint about their driving; removed an unwanted individual from an apartment in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue and provided assistance for them with their own housing; were unable to locate any motorists who reportedly were racing near Rock River Park.

Also, provided a no consent form for a driver to sign when they reported a window on their car being broken; issued a parking ticket for a vehicle in a yellow curb area in the 800 block of Monroe Street; contacted a parent when their child was dropped off from school and no one was home; inventoried a bicycle brought to the Fort Atkinson Police Department and placed it in the police garage; and handled one confidential incident related to disorderly conduct at Fort Atkinson High School.

5:38 a.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for operating a vehicle after suspension of vehicle registration.

10:11 a.m.: A 75-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of South Water Street East and McPherson Street for failing to stop at stop sign.

11:52 a.m.: A 57-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue on a warrant through the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office for possession of narcotics and cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. She was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.

12:02 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue and officers responded to the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue for a woman found unresponsive and not breathing. The Jefferson County Medical Examiner was called.

12:10 p.m.: The monthly tornado siren test was completed successfully.

4:40 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of South Water Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.

4:57 p.m.: The 34-year-old Fort Atkinson male driver of a vehicle that struck a pole in the 200 block of Madison Avenue was transported to Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital. No other information was provided.

11:32 p.m.: A 26-year-old Edgerton woman was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and James Place for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for failing to dim high beams.

