Friday, Sept. 10
Officers checked on a man following a call from his girlfriend who was concerned that he was suicidal, following an argument between them, and he was fine but just was taking a walk to calm down, and another man who was fine; responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of South Main Street; spoke with a person who went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to report a fraud but the incident was determined to not be fraudulent, a woman from the 1000 block of Monroe Street who had unidentified concerns, and a 71-year-old female who reportedly was driving while intoxicated but she just was tired after a long day; issued a parking ticket to a vehicle for being parked in a yellow curb zone in the 800 block of Monroe Street, and another vehicle in the 600 block of West Cramer Street that was parked facing against traffic.
Also, assisted a business in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue with a disgruntled customer; contacted the owner of a vehicle who had parked the vehicle in a posted private lot and agreed to move it; located a reportedly reckless driver near Whitewater and East Highland avenues but were unable to identify any driving violations or recklessness; were unable to confirm a report of loud music near Elsie Street and Commonwealth Drive; and handled one confidential incident related to disorderly conduct at the Fort Atkinson High School.
3:01 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:16 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for unnecessary acceleration, tires greater than two inches from fender and improper exhaust.
12:22 p.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at Culver’s in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for disorderly conduct and advised that he no longer would be welcome at the restaurant.
3:11 p.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue for exceeding speed zones.
4:27 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 16-year-old Fort Atkinson boy in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for nonregistration of vehicle.
7:32 p.m.: Officers arrested a 35-year-old Janesville man in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections who also will be charged with misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. After being processed, the man was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
7:40 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:01 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:19 p.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1300 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle left of center and warned for inattentive driving, failing to stay in designated lane and nonregistration of vehicle.
9:31 p.m.: A 27-year-old Whitewater man was cited in the 300 block of South Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for failing to stop at stop sign. A female passenger with a valid driver’s license drove away from the stop.
11:05 p.m.: A 31-year-old Janesville woman was cited in the first block of West Sherman Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for nonregistration of vehicle. A 33-year-old Janesville male passenger was arrested on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and was turned over to a deputy.
11:24 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1500 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
