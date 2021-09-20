Saturday, Sept. 11
Officers conducted bar checks in the downtown area; checked on a suspicious vehicle and found that the driver had stopped to smoke a cigarette, another person who was sleeping in their vehicle in the 100 block of West Sherman Avenue and they were fine, the welfare of a person from the 300 block of West Hilltop Trail who was fine and went with a family member, and on the welfare of a person from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue who was fine; followed up on a report of suspicious activity but the owner of the business reported that there were no issues, and a report of an injured pheasant in the 800 block of Morrison Street but the pheasant flew away shortly after the officer arrived.
Also, officers were unable to locate a reportedly suspicious person in the 400 block of North High Street; warned a resident from a group home about misuse of 911 when he was refused a cigarette and that this was not a police matter; advised a landlord and tenant from near Clarence and Ralph streets that a dispute they were having related to a dog was a civil matter and not a situation that required police attention; determined that a complaint of a boat being parked on the front lawn of a residence at Radhika Street and Shah Avenue was unfounded because the boat was parked in the driveway; and assisted Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies who were searching for someone with whom officers were unable to contact.
7 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a person from the 1000 block of East Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:44 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 500 block of Memorial Drive.
9:40 a.m.: Officers and other first responders participated in a memorial for 9/11 in the first block of East Sherman Avenue.
11:42 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:23 p.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson female was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Eighth Street for speeding.
1:37 p.m.: A 51-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Seventh Street for speeding.
2:10 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:21 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:03 p.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of North High and Wilcox streets for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
5:08 p.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of James Place and Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
6:33 p.m.: A 50-year-old man was arrested in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue for battery and disorderly conduct following a complaint about a domestic dispute. After being processed, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
7:45 p.m.: A 62-year-old man was arrested in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue for domestic abuse and disorderly conduct following a complaint about an incident. After being processed, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
11:57 p.m.: A 40-year-old Jefferson woman was cited in the 1300 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
