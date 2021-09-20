Officers issued checked on a camper and vehicle in the 1600 block of Summit Avenue that were unoccupied and the officer will verify that they have permission to be there, an open gate at a business in the 100 block of Lorman Street, and a welfare check for a person in the 300 block of Robert Street who will seek additional assistance on their own; removed a reportedly unruly person in the waiting room at Fort Memorial Hospital; documented information about garbage left all over the skateboard park in the 600 block of Jefferson Street after a rental use and notified the park staff; followed up on a report of a woman vomiting in a parking lot in the 100 block of Madison Avenue who was gone when an officer arrived, and a vehicle that was parked illegally near Campus Drive and Lexington Boulevard.
Officers also chalked the tires of a vehicle in the 500 block of Jackson Street for a 48-hour parking watch; spoke with a resident about a restraining order violation; accepted ammunition turned in for proper disposal; were unable to locate individuals in the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive who were reported as being suspicious, and other individuals who reportedly were shooting off fireworks and gunshots near McComb and East streets; advised the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of a stop sign that appeared to have been struck and was bent; and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault.
8:19 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:04 a.m.: A 20-year-old Stoughton man was cited in the 900 block of Madison Avenue for speeding.
10:12 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
10:14 a.m.: A 20-year-old Madison man was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Park Street for failing to stop at a stop sign.
1:18 p.m.: A 23-year-old Madison woman was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street for speeding.
9:16 p.m.: A juvenile referral will be forwarded to Jefferson County Human Services for a youth from the 400 block of Ramesh Avenue who was out of control.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.