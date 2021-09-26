Monday, Sept. 13
Officers participated in four community policing events; alerted the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works and Charter Communications about large tree branches that had fallen on the roofs of two homes in the 700 block of Charles Street and the other one in the 300 block of Monroe Street, taking a communications wire with each of them; spoke with a man about scam calls he was receiving and offered suggestions on how to handle them, someone who reported a theft from the 400 block of Madison Avenue for which an officer will follow up, someone who reported a counterfeit bill that was used at a business in the 100 block of West Sherman Avenue and a resident who was having marital issues; informed the city electrician of a reported problem with the crosswalk signals at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lexington Boulevard; provided a ride home for a student from the school in the 1000 block of Harriette Street, and a no consent form to a resident for two packages from Amazon that were stolen
Officers also assisted a driver with a disabled vehicle that was legally, temporarily parked, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with closing the road at North Business 26 and North Rita Lane for a car on fire, and Fort Memorial Hospital’s emergency room staff with a patient; were asked to assist with a semi driver having difficulty making a turn at the intersection of North Main Street and Sherman Avenue but had completed the turn successfully as an officer arrived; documented information about a hit-and-run accident in the parking lot at the school in the 700 block of South Main Street; checked on a person who appeared to be passed out in a vehicle in the 100 block of South Main Street but the driver just was watching a video on their telephone while waiting for a prescription; reserved pressing charges for disorderly conduct for an unidentified person following a complaint about harassment that occurred in the 200 block of North Main Street; will follow up on a complaint of vandalism in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue; and handled one confidential incident related to a welfare check.
1:37 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:27 a.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1800 block of Janesville Avenue for speeding.
2:54 p.m.: A 32-year-old Whitewater man was cited at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Foster Street for speeding.
3:09 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 40-year-old Milton woman at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Sixth Street for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding.
4:03 p.m.: A juvenile referral will be forwarded to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office for a 13-year-old boy for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct and battery, and Jefferson County Human Services also was notified.
5:26 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for nonregistration of vehicle.
7:18 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:19 p.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 300 block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and warned for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance.
