Tuesday, Sept. 14
Officers assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; provided directions to a person who flagged the officer down; placed requests for extra patrol on the briefing board for an extremely loud vehicle that is driven through the 900 block of Peterson Street and another one for the 300 block of Bluff Street; advised the Fort Atkinson Water and Electrical departments of an emergency locate for a faulted cable in the 1200 block of Arndt Street that was scheduled for repairs; followed up on a report of a drug offense at Fort Atkinson High School, and one nuisance abatement complaint in the 500 block of Adams Street.
Also, notified the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of tire debris in the road; warned two women for disorderly conduct after causing a disturbance in the 200 block of Washington Street; checked the welfare of a man, who was fine, in the 700 block of North High Street; were unable to locate two boys along the Riverwalk following a request for a welfare check; and responded to a report of a disturbance in the 400 block of West Sherman Avenue.
12:53 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
3:04 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:32 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:53 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:39 p.m.: A 65-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody from the intersection of Merchants Avenue and South Third Street East and cited for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and probable alcohol content, first offense, issued a 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance, and warned for no trailer lights. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
2:58 p.m.: Officers transported an out-of-control group home client from the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard to Fort Memorial Hospital for a voluntary commitment.
3:25 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 16-year-old Fort Atkinson boy for a cracked windshield. He was warned for speeding in the 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
3:44 p.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for animal control violation in Talcott Court following a complaint.
4:50 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 61-year-old Edgerton man for failing to provide proof of insurance. He was warned for speeding and following too closely in the 200 block of East Blackhawk Drive.
6:31 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 60-year-old Whitewater woman for failing to provide proof of insurance and she was warned for speeding in the 300 block of Jackson Street.
8:32 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:34 p.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue for speeding.
