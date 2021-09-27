Wednesday, Sept. 15
Officers documented information about a traffic incident that occurred at school in the 800 block of Monroe Street; warned a woman for her cat running at large in the 400 block of Washington Street, and a man from having contact with a person from the 1000 block of East Street; were unable to locate a reportedly intoxicated driver, another driver reportedly speeding past a home in the 100 block of Linden Street, a driver reportedly driving against traffic without any headlights near Endl Boulevard and West Hilltop Trail, or another man reportedly sleeping in his vehicle in the 300 block of North Main Street but who was gone when officers arrived; and spoke with a woman who complained about being harassed by her boyfriend who agreed to sleep in his vehicle for the night.
12:06 a.m.: An 18-year-old Helenville man was arrested in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue for felony bail jumping and possession of paraphernalia. After being processed, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail. His passenger, a 22-year-old Fort Atkinson man, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. After being processed, he was released.
2:44 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 200 block of East Cramer Street.
2:53 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1500 block of Agnes Road to Fort Memorial Hospital. Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue and additional officers provided assistance.
8:34 a.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man from a group home reportedly was threatening staff and walking away from the home. He was taken into custody near Janesville Avenue and Klement Street, and transported to the hospital for an emergency detention. Jefferson County Human Services was contacted and arrangements were made for the group home staff to transport the client to another facility for a voluntary commitment.
8:49 a.m.: An officer checked on a 41-year-old Fort Atkinson man who appeared to have passed out in his vehicle in the parking lot in the 300 block of North Main Street but took off when an officer woke him. He was stopped and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping and operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license. He was charged for a state offense of operating a vehicle while under the influence of narcotics pending a blood result test. After being booked, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
5 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:29 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of Highland and Janesville avenues for failing to provide proof of insurance. He was warned for speeding.
8:25 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:39 p.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance transported a man from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:02 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:02 p.m.: A 15-year-old Fort Atkinson boy was arrested and cited at the intersection of South Main and South Third streets for curfew violation. He was released to a parent at the Fort Atkinson Police Department office.
11:50 p.m.: A 17-year-old Williams Bay female was warned at the intersection of North Water and North Main streets for graduated driver’s license restrictions and violation of a traffic-control signal and further warned, along with three other passengers, for curfew violations. A 16-year-old boy passenger was arrested and cited for underage liquor and possession of drug paraphernalia. A 15-year-old boy passenger was arrested and cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. They were released to a parent after being booked.
