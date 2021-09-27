Thursday, Sept. 16
Officers assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to three 911 calls; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for the 700 block of South Main Street; left a parking ticket on a vehicle in the 600 block of West Cramer Street; documented information from a repossession company that it was removing a vehicle from the 1000 block of South Main Street, information about suspicious activity in the 1100 block of West Sherman Avenue, and a complaint from a resident about being harassed.
Also, officers spoke with a resident about an undisclosed situation, and a family from the 600 block of Grant Street whose unruly child was causing a disturbance for which the family had set up a meeting with Jefferson County Human Services; were unable to locate a man who had fallen asleep in his car at the gas pumps in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; assisted a driver with moving a disabled vehicle to a safe place at the intersection of South Main Street and East Milwaukee Avenue; and located a person from the 500 block of Monroe Street after they were reported missing.
7:33 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 20-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of West Cramer and Robert streets for failing to provide proof of insurance, failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change and failing to display current vehicle registration decals, and warned for failing to carry driver’s license on person.
7:45 a.m.: A 74-year-old Fort Atkinson male driver struck a parked motor vehicle at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Jamesway, resulting in a state-reportable accident. No citations were issued.
8:01 a.m.: A state-reportable accident in the parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue involving a 46-year-old Edgerton woman and a 20-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was documented. There were no injuries or citations.
12:20 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
2:34 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:23 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:32 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:41 p.m.: A 22-year-old Whitewater woman was cited in the 200 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, failing to provide proof of insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her vehicle was legally parked. A 35-year-old Milwaukee male passenger was arrested on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of disorderly conduct. After being processed, he was turned over to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy who transported him to the sheriff’s jail.
4:37 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:52 p.m.: A 59-year-old Lake Mills man was arrested in the 200 block of East Cramer Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, third offense, and felony bail jumping. After being processed, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
11:18 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 800 block of East Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.