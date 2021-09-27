Friday, Sept. 17

Officers assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to three 911 calls and one fire alarm that was canceled a short time thereafter; notified We Energies of a house in which the electricity was interrupted; assisted the Fort Atkinson Fire Department with a call in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue, a car on fire in the 500 block of East Milwaukee Avenue, and a dryer on fire in the 700 block of Janette Street; were unable to confirm a report of a possible traffic hazard at the intersection of Robert Street and West Sherman Avenue, and any information about a no trespassing order against a man for the 200 block of South Water Street East; documented information about missing items from a residence in the 300 block of Garfield Street, an accident with very minor damage involving a 27-year-old Fort Atkinson man and a 38-year-old Sturtevant man that did not require an official report to be completed, and a disturbance that occurred earlier in the evening in the 600 block of Jefferson Street.

Also, officers accepted ammunition from a resident for proper disposal; spoke with a woman from the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive about an incident that occurred earlier in the day; prepared a nuisance abatement for a resident in the 100 block of North Third Street; advised three females to stay away from each other, following a complaint about them in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue; and shared information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with a driver from the 1600 block of Madison Avenue about a traffic complaint.

9:05 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver for failing to provide proof of insurance, and warned for improper stop and defective brake light at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Wilcox Street.

11:24 a.m.: A 72-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Eighth Street for red light violation, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance, and warned for speeding and failing to secure a seatbelt.

1:24 p.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was warned for leaving the scene of an accident after she struck another vehicle in the parking lot in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive.

4:41 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 1200 block of Monroe Street.

10:20 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

Recommended for you

Load comments