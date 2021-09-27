Officers assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to three 911 calls and one fire alarm that was canceled a short time thereafter; notified We Energies of a house in which the electricity was interrupted; assisted the Fort Atkinson Fire Department with a call in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue, a car on fire in the 500 block of East Milwaukee Avenue, and a dryer on fire in the 700 block of Janette Street; were unable to confirm a report of a possible traffic hazard at the intersection of Robert Street and West Sherman Avenue, and any information about a no trespassing order against a man for the 200 block of South Water Street East; documented information about missing items from a residence in the 300 block of Garfield Street, an accident with very minor damage involving a 27-year-old Fort Atkinson man and a 38-year-old Sturtevant man that did not require an official report to be completed, and a disturbance that occurred earlier in the evening in the 600 block of Jefferson Street.
Also, officers accepted ammunition from a resident for proper disposal; spoke with a woman from the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive about an incident that occurred earlier in the day; prepared a nuisance abatement for a resident in the 100 block of North Third Street; advised three females to stay away from each other, following a complaint about them in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue; and shared information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with a driver from the 1600 block of Madison Avenue about a traffic complaint.
9:05 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver for failing to provide proof of insurance, and warned for improper stop and defective brake light at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Wilcox Street.
11:24 a.m.: A 72-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Eighth Street for red light violation, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance, and warned for speeding and failing to secure a seatbelt.
1:24 p.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was warned for leaving the scene of an accident after she struck another vehicle in the parking lot in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
4:41 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 1200 block of Monroe Street.
10:20 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.