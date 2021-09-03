Thursday, Sept. 2
Officers followed up on a report of a suspicious person in the first block of West Sherman Avenue who only was walking home from a bar and everything was fine; were unable to locate a man who reportedly was attempting to enter a building in the 100 block of West Sherman Avenue and verified that everything was secure, a young child who reportedly was alone at Jones Park or a woman who left Fort Memorial Hospital while under the influence of drugs; spoke with a woman who reported a domestic incident with her husband, the owner of a vehicle that was parked perpendicular to a curb in the 800 block of Morrison Street because he was having problems with the car, and a man who appeared to be checking out a bar on East Riverwalk that he thought was open but it was not, and he was moved along; turned over a white Husky dog to the Humane Society of Jefferson County when it was found running in the 300 block of South Main Street with no collar; stood by while the owner of storage units in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue checked one of the units where someone reportedly had been living but the unit had been cleaned out and no one was found there.
Also, checked on a complaint of a vehicle blocking a residential mailbox but the vehicle was gone when the officer arrived; documented information about two scam calls and another person who said they had been victimized by another scam, a theft of items from another vehicle whose owner planned to install cameras in the area for the future and a report from a woman in a wheelchair who reported almost being struck by a motorist in the 1500 block of Radhika Street but was unable to provide a license plate, and the vehicle was not located; permitted a resident in the 900 block of McCoy Park Road to leave a truck parked on the street overnight without getting a parking ticket as they were loading it with trees being removed from their property; placed a request for extra patrol in the 800 block of Riverside Drive for speeding motorists in the alley; were advised of trucks being driven in the 200 block of Highland Avenue that the caller believed was not designated for truck use; noted graffiti on a sign at the intersection of Grant and Park streets; and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault.
6:35 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a driver at the drive-thru window of McDonald’s when staff at McDonald’s noticed that the driver appeared to be having a problem. No transport was required and their medical issue was resolved.
7:44 a.m.: A 53-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of West Rockwell Avenue and Maple Street for speeding in a school zone.
8:31 a.m.: A 26-year-old Racine man was cited at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and McKee Court for speeding.
1:55 p.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of East Milwaukee Avenue and Meadow Court for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance. An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson male passenger will be charged with a drug offense. The woman had a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the male had a warrant through the Watertown Police Department. Both of them were arrested.
4:11 p.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Rogers Street was cited for accumulating unsightly debris on their property.
4:35 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Wilcox Street was mailed a citation for accumulating unsightly debris on their property.
5:29 p.m.: A 40-year-old Jefferson man was cited at the intersection of Nadig Drive and Endl Boulevard for failing to maintain control of his motorcycle, failing to provide proof of insurance and operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license when he dumped his cycle, resulting in a state-reportable accident. Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue responded.
5:51 p.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue transported a woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:40 p.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue and Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service were paged to the 100 block of Robert Street for the odor of natural gas, and members of the family who were experiencing headaches and nausea.
