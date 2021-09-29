Sunday, Sept. 26Officers escorted two juveniles home after checking on a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of North High Street and warned them for curfew violation; accepted the refusal of a person for emergency medical treatment after they were struck in the face at a bar in the first block of South Main Street; reinforced the actions of the bouncer at this same bar who broke up another fight; were unable to locate a person in the 600 block of Washington Street for whom they had a warrant, or two reportedly suspicious vehicles in the 1300 block of North High Street and the 700 block of Nelson Street.
Officers also warned a man for disorderly conduct in the 600 block of Washington Street following a dispute with a neighbor over a lawnmower; prepared a nuisance abatement complaint letter for vehicles with expired vehicle registrations that appear to be unused in the 400 block of Robert Street; placed a request for extra patrol in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Drive on the briefing board; and checked on an intoxicated man found lying on the sidewalk in the 200 block of North Main Street who asserted that he did not need any assistance because he was able to walk.
12:29 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:54 a.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for being in a park after hours.
1:08 a.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man was warned for disorderly conduct and escorted home by a friend following an altercation in which the man was involved in the 200 block of South Main Street.
7:33 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1000 block of West Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:03 a.m.: A 26-year-old Whitewater woman was cited in the 300 block of Merchants Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle.
9:24 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 35-year-old Milladore woman for equipment repair. She was warned for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Central Coast Lane.
9:28 a.m.: A 47-year-old Waukesha woman was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Mechanic Street for speeding.
10:39 a.m.: A 35-year-old Janesville man was cited in the first block of West Sherman Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, fourth offense, and warned for failing to yield right of way, a cracked windshield and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicle of address change.
10:48 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 56-year-old Lake Mills woman in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle.
1:07 p.m.: A 42-year-old Northbrook, Ill., woman was cited in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue for violation of child safety restraint for a child under the age of four, and warned for speeding.
4:35 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported an 83-year-old man from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:41 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
