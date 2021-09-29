Officers went to a woman’s home to remove a person from her property in the 700 block of Riverside Drive but the person was gone before the officer arrived; checked the welfare of a person in the 1000 block of East Street who was fine; warned someone about a complaint related to an animal at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Shirley Street; took a person from the 1100 block of Talcott Street into protective custody and transported them to the hospital for medical clearance following a request for a welfare check; were assigned to investigate a reported theft from Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street; assisted a family from the 400 block of Highland Avenue with a child custody dispute; determined that a vehicle parked behind a business in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue belonged to the cleaning staff; and redirected a man who appeared to be lost in the 400 block of East Sherman Avenue while searching for the Opportunities, Inc. office.
7:38 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 700 block of South Main Street for failing to provide proof of insurance and defective brake light, and warned for speeding in a school zone.
8:17 a.m.: A 71-year-old Illinois woman was cited in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue for speeding.
8:37 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:59 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Merchants Avenue and East Milwaukee Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle.
11:03 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:30 p.m.: A 51-year-old Jefferson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license after he struck two parked vehicles in the parking lot in the 800 block of South Main Street. The accident is state-reportable.
5:50 p.m.: A 62-year-old Rosholt woman was cited for failing to maintain control of vehicle, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 63-year-old Fort Atkinson man. The woman was transported by Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service to Fort Memorial Hospital. Butch’s Towing removed her vehicle.
9:04 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department responded to a report of an oven fire in the 500 block of Nadig Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.