Monday, Sept. 27

Officers went to a woman’s home to remove a person from her property in the 700 block of Riverside Drive but the person was gone before the officer arrived; checked the welfare of a person in the 1000 block of East Street who was fine; warned someone about a complaint related to an animal at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Shirley Street; took a person from the 1100 block of Talcott Street into protective custody and transported them to the hospital for medical clearance following a request for a welfare check; were assigned to investigate a reported theft from Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street; assisted a family from the 400 block of Highland Avenue with a child custody dispute; determined that a vehicle parked behind a business in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue belonged to the cleaning staff; and redirected a man who appeared to be lost in the 400 block of East Sherman Avenue while searching for the Opportunities, Inc. office.

7:38 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 700 block of South Main Street for failing to provide proof of insurance and defective brake light, and warned for speeding in a school zone.

8:17 a.m.: A 71-year-old Illinois woman was cited in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue for speeding.

8:37 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.

10:59 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Merchants Avenue and East Milwaukee Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle.

11:03 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.

12:30 p.m.: A 51-year-old Jefferson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license after he struck two parked vehicles in the parking lot in the 800 block of South Main Street. The accident is state-reportable.

5:50 p.m.: A 62-year-old Rosholt woman was cited for failing to maintain control of vehicle, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 63-year-old Fort Atkinson man. The woman was transported by Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service to Fort Memorial Hospital. Butch’s Towing removed her vehicle.

9:04 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department responded to a report of an oven fire in the 500 block of Nadig Court.

