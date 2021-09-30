Tuesday, Sept. 28Officers checked on a suspicious vehicle at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East and found no issues; canceled a request for an ambulance when a man who had fallen in the 300 block of South Main Street left before the ambulance arrived; provided a no consent form for a resident from the 1100 block of North High Street for items stolen; warned a man for parking a trailer on the street at the intersection of Janette and Jackson streets and parking a semi on a non-truck route, and both vehicles were moved, and another man from Evansville following an incident in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue; documented information for a resident of an attempted scam in the 300 block of Barrie Street and a theft from an unlocked vehicle in the 1100 block of North High Street.
Officers also stood by at the school in the 200 Park Street at the request of the principal related to a potential issue with a student; spoke with some people who were reported to be panhandling but they were not on private property and there was no cause for police intervention; advised a reportedly impaired driver of a complaint about her driving, and she explained that she was having a conversation with her daughter and not paying full attention to her driving but she was not impaired; were unable to locate a speeding motorist in the 200 block of East Sherman Avenue or a skateboarder wearing dark clothing near Madison Avenue and Monroe Street; and handled two confidential incidents of an undisclosed nature and another one for disorderly conduct at Fort Atkinson High School.
2:39 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:01 a.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard for speeding, and warned for stop sign violation and failing to provide proof of insurance.
8:29 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 700 block of North High Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:31 a.m.: A 69-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of North High Street and Clover Lane for failing to yield from a stop sign, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving an 82-year-old Fort Atkinson woman. One woman had a knee injury and there was some road blockage. Klement Towing and Butch’s Auto Body each towed a vehicle from the scene.
10:03 a.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and East Blackhawk Drive for speeding, and warned for failing to secure a seatbelt and failing to carry driver’s license on person.
10:14 a.m.: A 35-year-old Cambridge man was arrested at the intersection of North Main Street and East Blackhawk Drive for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and five counts of bail jumping. He was cited for not having an IID installed and warned for speeding. The Wisconsin Office of Probation and Parole placed a hold on him and he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
11:12 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, and Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance Service were called for a man from the 500 block of Handeyside Lane and one of them transported the man to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:57 a.m.: A 53-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 400 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia following a call about his being passed out in a vehicle. Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported him to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:26 p.m.: A 64-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested in the 400 block of Monroe Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, seventh offense, and a criminal charge for failing to install an IID and will be cited for failing to maintain control of vehicle after she struck a house owned by a 61-year-old man. The Fort Atkinson Fire Department responded and the woman was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
4:59 p.m.: An 18-year-old Cambridge male was cited at the intersection of South Third Street West and Grant Street for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and failing to maintain control of vehicle when he struck another vehicle belonging to a 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
5:45 p.m.: An intoxicated 67-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested and charged with misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct following an incident in the 1100 block of Maple Street.
6:40 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 500 block of Washington Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:15 p.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested by Jefferson County deputies for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct while officers stood by. The man was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
7:34 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:51 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1100 block of Peterson Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
