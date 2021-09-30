Officers warned a man for misuse of 911 who wished to register a complaint about the staff where he lived; will have a staff person assist a resident from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue who was trying to reach a business by phone but not getting any answer; assisted a family with a child who was refusing to get ready to go to school; were unable to locate a dog reportedly running at large in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue but another resident called later to say that they had captured the dog and advised the owner who responded to pick it up, or a semi whose driver struck a street sign at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Park Street; allowed a reportedly sick animal to die in peace when it sought shelter at an inaccessible portion of the lot where it was located.
Also, documented information about a scam email, and a harassment incident in the 1000 block of East Street; will follow up on a report of an abandoned boat in the 500 block of Fox Hill Road, and a noise complaint in the 900 block of Peterson Street; checked the welfare of a person in the 300 block of Garfield Street who was fine, and a suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue where individuals were homeless but asserted they were fine; advised Jefferson County Human Services of a man found walking in the 400 block of Janesville Avenue with a wheelchair who was confused after walking away from an assisted living center to where he was returned; helped a driver remove a disabled vehicle from the road in the 1000 block of Madison Avenue; removed a tree branch from the road at the intersection of Lakeview Drive and Jamesway; and handled one confidential incident of undisclosed nature at Fort Atkinson Middle School.
5:49 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:15 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 300 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:01 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:02 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
