Friday, Sept. 3
Officers were unable to locate a woman who reportedly had been knocking on the door of a home in the middle of the night in the 500 block of Oak Street; will follow up on a reported theft from someone from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue; spoke with a family whose 12-year-old was refusing to go to school and the child was escorted to school by their parent, someone about landlord tenant issues, another person about cyber hacking, and someone else about a nuisance rooster in the 1000 block of Adrian Boulevard which the owner was thinking about placing at a different location; completed a report related to a drug offense in the 600 block of Grant Street; documented information that a resident on South Street found a dead duck in their yard, and information about people inside a vacant house who did not belong there.
Also, officers issued municipal citations to a juvenile at Fort Atkinson High School; were asked to stand by and keep the peace for a property exchange on Grove Street that was rescheduled when not all of the parties involved were advised of the time scheduled; contacted a child’s grandparents to give the child a ride to school when the student missed the bus and the parents were unable to be reached; referred someone with questions about abandoned property at an apartment in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue to the Tenant Resource Center in Madison; prepared two nuisance abatement complaint letters for uncut grass; stood by with a disabled vehicle until a tow truck arrived and warned the driver for failing to carry her driver’s license on her; and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault.
2:07 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:33 a.m.: An 18-year-old Janesville man was cited in the 300 block of South Main Street for unnecessary acceleration.
8:19 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1600 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:57 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:26 p.m.: A 29-year-old Jefferson man was cited in the 400 block of North High Street for failing to maintain control of vehicle, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving another vehicle being driven by a 28-year-old Fort Atkinson woman. Butch’s Auto Body was called to remove one of the vehicles.
11:26 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a male driver in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue for defective driver side headlamp and failing to provide proof of insurance.
