Thursday, Sept. 30
Officers warned a resident for their dog barking in the middle of the night in the 400 block of North Main Street, and four juveniles for their behavior at Festival Foods; located someone burning brush in their backyard in the 600 block of Jackson Street following a complaint from a neighbor about smoke and ash in the air; advised a driver about their vehicle blocking a driveway in the 500 block of Wilcox Street when the driver stopped to help a disabled vehicle; assisted Jefferson County Human Services with an out-of-control juvenile in the 600 block of Grant Street and warned the youth for his behavior.
Also, officers spoke with a vehicle owner about a parking complaint and the owner moved the vehicle; documented information about a person from the 300 block of Clarence Street who was missing; were unable to locate the source of a reported green laser, shining at planes in the area, thought to be coming from the N3300 block of County Highway K; stood by to keep the peace for a child custody exchange in the 700 block of Badger Court; and removed an opossum from the road.
1:24 a.m.: A 37-year-old Beloit woman was arrested at the intersection of Jefferson and North Third streets on a warrant and was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office jail.
5:27 a.m.: A 39-year-old man was cited at the intersection of Robert Street and West Sherman Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for speeding.
7:33 a.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson girl was cited in the 900 block of West Cramer Street for speeding.
7:58 a.m.: A 45-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding in a school zone at the intersection of South Main Street and West Rockwell Avenue.
8:08 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the 1000 block of North Main Street for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change and she was warned for speeding.
8:40 a.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Robert and Garfield streets for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for obstructed license plate.
8:57a.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a person in the 900 block of South Main Street who had not been seen for a couple of days and found that the person was deceased. The Jefferson County Medical Examiner was called.
9:11 a.m.: A 67-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested and taken into custody in the 1100 block of Maple Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, second offense, operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and bail jumping. After being booked, she was released to a responsible party.
12:32 p.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson boy was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, hit and run to property adjacent to highway and failing to maintain control of vehicle after an observer reported seeing him speeding, then losing control of the vehicle and landing on a church lawn at the corner of Grove Street and Talcott Avenue. The youth and vehicle were found later in the day and the accident is state-reportable.
1:49 p.m.: A 52-year-old Burlington man was cited at the intersection of Barrie and Jackson streets for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, third offense.
4:06 p.m.: An officer stopped out with a woman and a juvenile in the 200 block of West Rockwell Avenue. The woman appeared to be in distress related to some new medication she was taking. Her family was contacted and they responded to help her.
9:19 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of South Fifth and Milo streets for expired vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance.
