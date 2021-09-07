Saturday, Sept. 4
Officers assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; stood by with Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies on a traffic stop in the 500 block of South Main Street; moved along a driver from the park in the 600 block of Jefferson Street who was there during non-park hours to wait for a dentist appointment to which he had arrived early; issued 12 nuisance abatement complaint letters for overgrown weeds by the curb, one for a vehicle parked at a residence with no license plates, one parked on the grass at another residence and another for a vehicle with no license plates and is inoperable; checked on a person sleeping in a car in the 300 block of Meadow Court and found a person sleeping in the back seat of their mother’s vehicle until it was time for them to go to work, and another person who appeared to be slumped over in the driver’s seat of their vehicle while it was operating in the 200 block of Washington Street but just were using their Bluetooth talking to someone and their head was down; were asked to help with locating some property from a prior complaint and follow up will be completed.
Also, officers were unable to locate a person for whom they had a warrant, or to confirm a report of a dog barking because the dog was in the house when an officer arrived; were assigned to follow up on a retail theft from Lions Quick Mart in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue, a report of an animal complaint in the 200 block of Jefferson Street and a report of a runaway juvenile; assisted Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies with a traffic pursuit near North Fourth Street and Edgewater Road and were cleared when the driver was taken into custody; advised the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office of a man in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue who was hiding from his spouse following an incident that occurred in the county’s jurisdiction and a deputy will follow up; confirmed that there were no issues with noise and possible use of fireworks near Clarence and Ralph streets; placed a request for extra patrol in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue on the briefing board; contacted a dog owner who was not at home but whose dog was causing a commotion that required them to return home; and provided an escort to a person who appeared to be inebriated and had been attempting to walk home.
3:30 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 65-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the Main Street bridge for expired vehicle registration.
4:57 p.m.: A 44-year-old man was arrested in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia. After being booked, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail on a probation hold.
5:41 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 1000 block of East Street.
11:20 p.m.: A 37-year-old Milwaukee woman was cited in the first block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and defective brake light.
