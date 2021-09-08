Monday, Sept. 6
Officers hurried along a couple of folks cleaning up after a party and reminded them of park hours at Rock River Park following a complaint from someone about music being played but there was no music when officers were there; were unable to locate an intoxicated man reportedly driving near the 800 block of Florence Street but found the vehicle later at the caller’s driveway; spoke with a man about general health conditions at his place of residence because of his personal health situation and the information was documented, and a woman about concerns she had about individuals she had allowed to spend some time with her and now were gone; issued a nuisance abatement complaint for a vehicle with three flat tires and weeds growing around it in the 200 block of North Main Street, and another one for garbage at the curb along with a vehicle with a flat tire and expired vehicle registration in the 100 block of Lumber Street.
Officers also paged the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a re-ignition of the fire in the 700 block of Oak Street; documented information for a woman about her apartment window being pelted with eggs during the night, and information from a person about being harassed in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue; warned two male juveniles for disorderly conduct in the 200 block of Robert Street; were asked to help a woman find her brother who had not been seen nor heard from in a couple of days; and advised a man in the first block of Jackson Street about a complaint related to his dog’s barking but the man asserted that his dog had not been barking, and another man whose semi had been idling in the 500 block of Maple Street and explained to him that it needed to be moved.
12:31 a.m.: A 21-year-old Madison was cited in the 300 block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for driving with a suspended vehicle registration.
1:02 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to an 18-year-old Jefferson man at the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues for expired vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for violation of instruction permit.
4 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:16 a.m.: A resident from the 100 block of North Third Street was cited for animal control violation when their neighbor complained that the resident’s dog had been defecating in the neighbor’s yard.
1:23 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Rogers Street to Fort Memorial Hospital. Fort Fire and Rescue also was called for assistance.
1:28 p.m.: A 67-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was taken into custody from the 1100 block of Maple Street, transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department and charged with misdemeanor bail jumping and warned for disorderly conduct following a complaint that she was yelling and swearing at dogs barking in the neighborhood.
7:04 p.m.: A Jefferson County District Attorney’s office review report will be completed and forwarded following a domestic violence incident in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue.
