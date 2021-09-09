Officers assisted two individuals with keys locked in vehicle; verified that two individuals were not violating curfew restrictions and found that they were of age; checked on a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue and found a person waiting for a doctor’s appointment early in the morning, and a vehicle in a posted private area for a business that turned out to belong to an employee; shot a sick raccoon near South Main Street and East Rockwell Avenue; spoke with a woman who reported items that were stolen, then called back later to report that she located the items.
Also, assisted an employee in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue who had asked a man who was causing a disturbance to leave but the man refused until the officer arrived, then the man left; warned the owner of a rescue dog and advised him of the animal control ordinance after his dog broke his chain and attacked another dog in the 1600 block of Stacy Lane; documented information for a resident about a suspicious incident, and another person who reported that their vehicle had been pelted with eggs over the weekend; were unable to confirm a report of dogs barking near South Fourth Street West and Grant Street; and handled two confidential incidents related to drugs.
2:06 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1100 block of Maple Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:29 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:56 a.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Commonwealth Drive and Shah Avenue for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding.
8:39 a.m.: A 57-year-old Whitewater woman was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and East Blackhawk Drive for speeding.
10:16 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:16 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of East Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital. She also was cited for possession of a controlled substance.
1:52 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:24 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.