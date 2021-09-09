Wednesday, Sept. 8
Officers checked the first block of Shirley Street for the source of smoke in the air but found no fires and the smoke dissipated, the welfare of a person on U.S. Highway 12, and on a suspicious vehicle in the 1400 block of Janesville Avenue and found someone using the vending machine outside of the business; were unable to locate a vehicle after a complaint about the way it was being driven near Craig and South High streets, and there was no information about the identity of the driver, and a person in the 500 block of Washington Street for whom an officer had a warrant; provided a ride to a taxi passenger who was refusing to leave the cab because of an issue with a ride voucher.
Also, notified the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of an obstruction of a traffic sign at the intersection of Summit and Ridge drives; followed up on a parking complaint in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue, and a report of smoke coming from the fire in the 700 block of Oak Street that was smoldering and not in need of any action; assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on a traffic stop at the intersection of State Highways 26 and 106; confirmed that a complaint of possible fraud from someone from the 1600 block of Madison Avenue was unfounded; and handled one confidential incident related to vandalism at Fort Atkinson High School.
12:36 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of North High and Wilcox streets for defective taillight and warned for expired vehicle registration.
2:59 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a child from the first block of Spry Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:50 a.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 400 block of East Milwaukee Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and failing to display current vehicle registration.
8:25 a.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K for speeding.
8:37 a.m.: A 61-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K for speeding.
8:49 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 300 block of South Main Street for nonregistration of vehicle.
9:33 a.m.: A 31-year-old Janesville man was cited in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue for failing to secure a motorcycle license, no driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance.
12:20 p.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Grove Street and Adrian Boulevard for driving without a valid driver’s license and failing to obey sign. He was arrested on criminal charges for fraudulently obtaining two Wisconsin driver’s licenses and obstructing.
3:18 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued at the intersection of South Third Street West and Maple Street to a 65-year-old Helenville woman for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for driving poorly.
