Thursday, Sept. 9
Officers separated a man and woman for the night following a complaint from the woman about a domestic incident between the two of them; checked on a resident in the 500 block of West Cramer Street whose mail had piled up for about two weeks and the man was fine, the welfare of residents in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue and Rankin Street who were fine, and a suspicious person in the 300 block of Washington Street who was fine; were unable to locate a vehicle in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue following a traffic complaint, or a man walking down the middle of the road in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue; spoke with a resident from the 400 block of Madison Avenue about a harassment incident, and the parents of a young man whose vehicle reportedly was emitting thick, black smoke in the 300 block of South Main Street and they promised to address the problem.
Officers also assisted a business owner with a civil matter related to the business in the 500 block of Fox Hill Road, and a mother who was having issues with her son; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for a resident in the 100 block of North Third Street; conducted a walk-through of the property in the 100 block of Lorman Street; issued a parking ticket to a semi-trailer parked on the side of the road on Wilson Avenue; secured a door and turned off a strobe light that had been activated on a bus in the 1200 block of Farmco Lane; advised the owner of a vehicle about lights left on a vehicle and the owner said he would advise his daughter who has custody of the vehicle; and handled two confidential incidents related to welfare checks.
4:11 a.m.: A 51-year-old Delavan man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lexington Boulevard for speeding.
5:05 a.m.: A 58-year-old Beloit man was cited in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for speeding.
7:40 a.m.: A 52-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 500 block of South Main Street for speeding in a school zone.
8:30 a.m.: A 20-year-old Cambridge man was cited in the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue for failing to obey a traffic-control sign.
12:32 p.m.: A 63-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the first block of Madison Avenue on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, third offense, and was transported to the sheriff’s jail.
5:09 p.m.: A 34-year-old South Milwaukee man was cited at the intersection of Robert Street and Madison Avenue for inattentive driving, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 58-year-old Fort Atkinson woman. The man’s vehicle was towed by Butch’s Towing.
6:35 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:18 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1000 block of Monroe Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:11 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:35 p.m.: A 33-year-old Madison man was cited in the 900 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for speeding. The vehicle was parked legally.
10:06 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue for defective passenger side headlamp and failing to provide proof of insurance.
11:13 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 59-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.