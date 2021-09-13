The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with W&A Distribution Services, will reveal a new tourism project to promote Fort Atkinson as the perfect place to live, work and visit.
The project has been in the works since February, and the semi-wrap will be on display and available for photos at the Sept. 18 Fort Farmers Market from 8 to 11 a.m. The market is located in the Milwaukee Avenue municipal parking lot across from the U.S. Postal Service office.
The idea of a truck wrap initially started as a piece of research in developing the tourism department’s strategic plan to create a cohesive look and message to raise awareness of Fort Atkinson as a tourist destination.
Over the past seven months, the chamber worked with Mindy Witte of Witte Design & Consulting on perfecting a design, The Vomela Companies on printing and installation, and Brett Perucco Photography for Fort Atkinson-centered photos. Set to travel through all 48 contiguous states on delivery routes, the semi will be, in essence, a traveling billboard for the city of Fort Atkinson.
The 52-foot semi-trailer side panel features a sweeping photo of downtown Fort Atkinson and the Rock River. Serving as the most valuable real estate for reaching drivers following the semi, the back panel features eight logos of some of Fort Atkinson’s largest employers and tourism entities.
The sponsors include Spacesaver, Jones Dairy Farm, OSI, Ball Corporation, Green Bay Packaging, The Fireside Dinner Theater, Hoard Historical Museum, and W&A Distribution Services. A map also highlights Fort Atkinson’s location in reference to cities like Madison, Milwaukee and Chicago to hopefully share a sense of recognition for people who might not know where Fort Atkinson is located.
A special URL, choosefort.com, links to the websites of each sponsored logo to promote local job openings and unique experiences in Fort Atkinson. The website landing page also will provide updates on where the semi is traveling to, photos of Fort Atkinson, and links to additional information on events, recreation, and shopping and dining in Fort Atkinson.
“We are so excited for this wrap to be something big and bold that the community can take pride in, and that will catch the attention of others outside of Fort Atkinson,” Katie Carey, tourism manager at the Fort Atkinson Chamber, shared. “The semi wrap quality can last up to 10 years, and delivery routes will take it all across the United States.”
