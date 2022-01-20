Come to the Fort Atkinson Senior Center for its monthly breakfast social on Friday, Jan. 28.
Serving will begin promptly at 8 a.m. with serving until 9 a.m. or food runs out. This complimentary breakfast is sponsored by Jones Dairy Farm.
Boost your brain
A unique program to boost the brain will be held at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center starting Thursday, March 3, for six weeks.
This program is provided by Fort HealthCare through an awarded grant and reservations now are being taken. Participants will learn new habits to maintain brain health while practicing new skills for better memory performance.
There is no cost to attend the classes because of the awarded grant. Sign up now while space is still available
Game winners
Euchre: Scores from Jan. 18 — First place, T-Bone Taylor, 64; second, Terry Bowes, 54; third, Harold Riggs, 53; fourth, Roland Altreuter, 52. Euchre is played Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.
500: Jan. 13 scores — First, Harold Riggs, 3,520; second, Joanne Gross, 3,170; third, Roger Gross, 3,160. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Dartball
Dartball is played Fridays at 9 a.m. It is an underhand dart game simulating the game of baseball. Each week participants pay $1 and all money goes toward a quarterly luncheon throughout the year.
This week the Walruses were hot with 20 runs scored on the day. Pete Fernelius had 10 hits on the day with the game winner in the top of the 10th inning in game 1 where the Walruses won 4-3.
The Walruses also won the second and third games as well. Larry Whitmore and Chuck Truman chipped in 10 and eight hits along with Fernelius’ 10 in the winning effort. Rollie Carothers led the Buffalos with seven hits on the day.
In another outing, Charlie Danielson led the Buffalos to a series win with his seven hits on the day along with teammate Denny Prisk who also chipped in seven hits along the way as they won 3-0 and 2-1 in the first two games. The Walruses stole one game at the end with a 4-2 victory behind Rollie Carothers timely hitting and a home run by Dale Zilisch.
Sheepshead: Jan. 14 scores: First, Jim Pick and Dennis Rockwood, 51; third, Roger Gross, 48; fourth, Nancy Walbrandt, 47; fifth, Howard Johnson, 44. Sheepshead is played Fridays at 1 p.m.
Wii Bowling
Wii bowling is held Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m. Scores of 650 or higher have individual game scores listed. Series scores over 550 are listed.
Jan. 17 — Glorine Christensen 738 (269, 237, 232), Lori Gaber 693 (193, 278, 222), Terry Bowes 607, Sandy Basich 600, Marlene Dianich 582, Bunny Brown 573, Bev Aulik 567, Mary Zilisch 559, Dale Zilisch 557.
