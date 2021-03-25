The Fort Atkinson Senior Center will be closed on Friday, April 2, for the Easter holiday.
The County Nutrition site at the senior center also will be closed and not offering pickup-to-go meals that day as well. The center will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 5.
Friday Findings
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin Friday Findings with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the senior center. Just email Chris and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings to cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net.
Bingo session
With so much excitement over attending the center’s limited-attendance Bingo sessions, staff are adding a special bingo March 31 to accommodate everyone. Now that everyone has had a chance to play at least one in-person bingo session, staff are allowing anyone — including those who have attended the previous two sessions this month — a chance to sign up and attend the one on March 31.
Persons can sign up for this session starting Monday, March 29, by calling the center after 8 a.m.
Be a community helper
Center staff are asking seniors if they might be interested in serving as a crossing guard? The Fort Atkinson Police Department is looking to hire two substitute crossing guards for the new school year.
Substitute crossing guards work on an “on-call” basis when needed and fill in for the regular part-time crossing guards.
The hours fall between Monday and Friday, from approximately 7 to 8 a.m. and/or 3 to 4 p.m. Responsible individuals looking for “fill-in-as-needed employment” with a desire to serve the community should contact School Resource Officer Dan Hefty of the Fort Atkinson Police Department at (920) 563-7777 or submit an application for employment found on the agency web page. Starting wage is $12.37 per hour.
Computer help
The center has a couple of computer volunteers to help seniors learn how to use a computer, cell phone or tablet. Our volunteers will do their best to help people get on the right track.
For a time to meet with either of them, call the center and staff will pass along their contact information and one of them will give you a call.
Wii Bowling
Scores from Wii Bowling games are included for series over 650. March 1 scores: Glorine Christensen 727 (211, 248, 268), Dale Zilisch 685 (246, 213, 226), Lori Gaber 631, Kathy Heffron 626, Bunny Brown 626, Terry Bowes 619, Carol Berman 598, Marlene Dianich 598, Tim Baker 596, Steve Grimins 585, Sandy Basich 561, Rose Baker 550.
How to contact us
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center, located at 307 Robert St., can be reached at (920) 563-7773. Information about the center can be found on the center’s Facebook page and the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website: http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
Senior center director Chris Nye can be reached at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and part-time program assistant Crystal Porter can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.net.
