Come attend the Halloween party at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center on Friday, Oct. 29, at 12:30 p.m.
Halloween is the time of year for ghosts and goblins! Come hear about the haunted history and spooky specters of Madison.
Your Ghost Host with the Most, Lisa Van Buskirk, will take you through a little tour of the downtown haunts, along with some history and local legends. The presentation will include pictures and is a live presentation at the senior center.
Lisa has been hosting Madison Ghost Walks for nine years, and loves collecting ghost stories and doing historical research.
Dress up and be part of our costume contest for prizes! Halloween treats will be served after the presentation. There is no cost to attend and reservations are not necessary.
Be a part of a fun tradition that is Halloween at the senior center!
Craft fair registration
Crafters can sign up now in person in the craft room at the senior center for table registration for the Nov. 13 craft fair. The cost, payable at the day of the fair, is $10 for a table. A crafter that takes up additional space with display racks or shelves must pay an extra $5.
Additional information on event procedures will be provided the day of registration. A maximum of two tables per person will be allotted for reservation.
Veterans recognition
Center staff invite the public to attend the Nov. 10 recognition of area veterans starting at 1 p.m. at the senior center. We will acknowledge those, in attendance, who served our country.
Attendees will hear from Joel Osmundson, who is the Fort Atkinson Legion Commander. Joel was a 3rd Class Petty Officer with the U.S. Navy.
Then, we are thrilled to welcome the Piecemakers Quilt Guild’s “Quilts of Valor” for presentation to veterans who will receive the quilts for their service. Hear about their stories during the presentations.
Enjoy cake and ice cream at the conclusion of the event. All veterans and community residents are encouraged to attend. Reservations are not necessary.
Never miss a newsletter
You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
Game scores
500: Scores from Oct. 14 — First place, Bette Hoesley, 4,010; second, Harold Riggs, 3,990; third, Bill Metcalf, 2,960. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Texas Hold Em: Oct. 14 — First, Lyle Farnsworth; second, William Bowes; third, Terry Bowes. Texas Hold Em is played on Thursday mornings at 9.
Wii Bowling: Oct. 4. Scores of 650 or higher get individual game scores listed. Bev Aulik 671 (202, 235, 234), Roger Gross 654 (267, 217, 170), Dale Zilisch 628, Joanne Gross 623, Kay Falk 597, Mary Zilisch 596, Terry Bowes 592, Cora Wahl 590 and Sandy Basich 584.
Euchre: Oct. 19 — First, Vi Behm, 66; second, Harold Riggs, 61; third, T-Bone Taylor, 60; fourth, Rollie Carothers and Dick Snodie, 56; sixth, Karen Keeser, 54. Euchre is played Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead: Oct. 15 — First, Randy Hoeft, 47; second, Joanne Gross and Dennis Rockwood, 42; fourth, Dave Brown, 36; fifth, Nancy Walbrandt, 35; sixth, Terre Golembiewski and Mary Ryan, 34. Sheepshead is played Fridays at 1 p.m.
Dartball
Dartball is played Friday mornings at 9 and costs $1 to play. The money collected is used periodically for everyone who plans to attend a luncheon.
The runs scored for the day ended up even at 5 to 5 but the Buffalos won two out of three games. Chuck Truman led all with 7 hits on the day for the Walruses, but it was timely hits by Richard Fry and Jim Nye who each had two RBIs for the Buffalos to take the series.
Anyone of any skill level is welcome to play. Dartball is an underhand dart game based loosely on baseball with two teams randomly split up for play each day.
