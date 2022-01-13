A unique program to boost the brain will be held at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center starting Thursday, March 3, for six weeks.
This program is provided by Fort HealthCare through an awarded grant and reservations now are being taken. Participants will learn new habits to maintain brain health while practicing new skills for better memory performance.
Game winnersEuchre: Scores from Jan. 11 — First place, Harold Riggs 71; second, Bev Wagner, 64; third, Bill Shopen and Dick Snodie, 63; fifth, T-Bone Taylor, 61. Euchre is played Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.
500: Jan. 6 scores — First, Roger Gross, 3,440; second, Harold Riggs, 2,450; third, Joanne Gross, 2,410. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead: Jan. 7 — First, Howard Johnson, 64; second, Rick Dearborn, 49; third, Shirley Umland, 44; fourth, Roger Gross, 42; fifth, Dennis Rockwood, 41. Sheepshead is played Fridays at 1 p.m.
Wii BowlingWii bowling is held Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m. Scores of 650 or higher have individual game scores listed. Series scores over 550 are listed.
Scores from Jan. 10: Glorine Christensen 771 (258, 278, 235), Lori Gaber 665 (204, 267, 194), Sandy Basich 650 (191, 212, 247), Roger Gross 645, Terry Bowes 623, Mary Zilisch 620, Dale Zilisch 598, Tim Baker 588, Marlene Dianich 584, Bev Aulik 583.
DartballDartball is played Fridays at 9 a.m. When the group has enough players, the group goes to lunch with the $1 per person fee to play each week. Check out the new dartball boards now mounted on the wall in the game room at the center!
The first game this week went 15 innings where the Walruses scored a run in the top of the 15th to break the 0-0 tie, only to have the Buffalos rally with back-to-back-to-back hits by Jim Nye, Ralph Lemke and Carroll Ehrke to win the game in dramatic walk-off fashion 2-1.
The second game was just as crazy with the Buffalos now ahead 5-2 in the bottom of the ninth, only to give up four runs and see the Walruses win in a walk-off.
The Buffalos won easily in the third game to take the series with a 10-2 victory. Larry Whitmore led the Buffalos with nine hits on the day, followed by Rollie Carothers and Jim Nye each with seven. The Walruses were led by Charlie Danielson with 12 hits.
Never miss a newsletterYou can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
Friday FindingsSign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Simply email Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings.
How to contact usThe Fort Atkinson Senior Center, at 307 Robert St., has a Facebook page, and persons can find information about the center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well at http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
Center director Chris Nye also can be reached by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net or program assistant, Crystal Porter, can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.net.
