The Fort Atkinson Senior Citizens Inc. Board will be hosting its first brat bash of the year on Saturday, April 24, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until the brats run out.
It will be a drive-through event only with no dining in the center available. Prices are $3 for individual brats; $5 for a brat, chips and cookie meal. Some hot dogs will be available and hot dog meals with chips and cookie cost $4.
The event is a fundraiser for the Senior Citizens Inc. Board, which helps provide funds and purchases for the senior center. Come on over and pick up some hot off the grill brats to take home for lunch.
Barn quilt project
The senior center is looking for people interested in assisting staff with a talented high school student who has her own business making barn quilts (the large wooden painted boards that look like quilts typically found on barns).
This individual has been given a grant through the Fort Atkinson Beautification Council to make a quilt for the senior center at no cost to the center. Staff are hoping a team of individuals can be formed to help plan what the colors, design and painting of the barn quilt will be. If interested call the center at 563-7773 and ask to speak with Director Chris Nye.
Play round of trivia
Sign up to play a fun round of trivia on Wednesday, May 5, at 12:30 p.m. with visual cues on the center’s large screen in the entertainment room. Staff will have cookies and door prizes.
There is no winner based on answers. Door prizes randomly will be awarded. Players will keep their own answers and correct them at the end of the session. This trivia will be played individually and not in teams. Call the center at 563-7773 to attend.
Drawing for medication lock boxes
The senior center has received three medication lock boxes from the Jefferson County Health Department to be given away. Starting May 3, the center will have a signup available to put your name in a bucket to be eligible to win one of these boxes.
To enter the drawing, stop in, and put your name and number on the entry form located at the reception desk. The drawing will take place Thursday, May 13. Persons only may enter the drawing once.
Wii Bowling scores
Scores from all Wii Bowling games are included for series over 650. April 19 scores: Glorine Christensen 794 (279, 236, 279), Terry Bowes 642, Cora Wahl 635, Mary Zilisch 614, Marlene Dianich 612, Rose Baker 587, Lori Gaber 579, Bunny Brown 568, Dale Zilisch 562.
Friday Findings
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Just email Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings.
Computer help available
The center has a couple of computer volunteers to help seniors learn how to use their computer, cell phone or tablet. Volunteers will do their best to help persons get on the right track.
For a time to meet with either of them, call the center and staff will pass along your contact information and one of the volunteers will give you a call.
