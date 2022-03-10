The Fort Atkinson Senior Center now is taking reservations for a Brewers vs Twins game at American Family Field on July 27. Cost will be $65 with seats in the lower section on the first base side of the field.
The center also is accepting signups for a game on Sept. 21 when the Brewers play the New York Mets with seats in the Johnsonville Party Deck where passengers still have an assigned seat up in the third level just beyond the outfield wall where all food served at the buffet is included and two beers or unlimited soda is included for $70.
The price of each trip includes the bus transportation and ticket to the game.
Travelogue of NorwayThe public is invited to attend a travelogue of beautiful Norway.
Attendees will travel above the Arctic Circle and enjoy the 24-hour Norwegian summer days. Come to the session on Monday, March 14, at 12:30 p.m. at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center.
Join Ken Belt, Joe Knies and Pat Belt in sailing up and down the coast of Norway. See photos and hear all about their travels. The group will visit quaint coastal towns with their brightly-colored houses, see spectacular fjords and waterfalls, and observe reindeer in the streets.
Never miss a newsletterYou can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com The website is provided by LPI, which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
Baraboo tripSign up now for a day trip to Baraboo to the New Life Lavender & Cherry Farm, along with a stop at the Balanced Rock Winery for an included wine tasting.
The trip will take place on Tuesday, June 21, with a departure of 8:30 a.m. and return around 5:30 p.m. that day. Everything is included in the price of $69 except shopping at the lavender farm should seniors choose to buy any products. Lunch at the Pizza Ranch is included.
Strong BodiesA class with nearly identical exercises to strong women class held at the Senior Center but for both men and women to attend starting Tuesday, March 15 and ending May 6. The class will be held on Tuesdays at 10:30 and Fridays at 11:30.
The eight-week class will cost $40. A minimum of eight people signed up is necessary for class to be held. Call or stop in the center to sign up.
Game winnersEuchre: Scores from March 8 — First place, Bill Schopen, 64; second, Joyce Satterlee and Harold Riggs, 56; fourth, Bev Wagner, 53; fifth, Rollie Carothers, 52.
500: March 3 — First, Harold Riggs, 4,440; second, Marjorie Hannon, 3,430; third, Roger Gross, 3,000. 500 is played on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead: March 4 — First, Keith Marsden, 60; second, Roger Gross, 56; third, Herb Papenfus, 51; fourth, Jim Jeske, 49; fifth, Dennis Rockwood, 47; sixth, Gary Kock, 45. Sheepshead is played Fridays at 1 p.m.
Wii Bowling: Wii bowling is played on Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m. Scores of 650 or higher have individual game scores listed. Series scores over 550 are listed. March 7 scores — Glorine Christensen 772 (184, 299, 289), Roger Gross 761 (257, 225, 279), Lori Gaber 672 (216, 268, 188), Bev Aulik 665 (248, 182, 235), Terry Bowes 650 (247, 211, 192), Sandy Basich 647, Marlene Dianich 629, Joanne Gross 626.
Texas Hold Em: Texas Hold Em poker is played at 9 a.m. on Thursdays. Scores from March 3 — First, Judy Torgerson; second, Richard Flood; third, Chuck Schloesser. March 10 — First, James Shultz; second, Howard Johnson; third, Bill Bowes.
DartballDartball is played on Fridays at 9 a.m. The Buffalos were led by Larry Whitmore with 9 hits on the day as they won the first two games before the Walruses got mad and scored 6 runs in the 5th inning of the third game.
It wasn’t enough, however, as the Buffalos scored a run in the 6th to make it 6-5 before scoring 2 in the 7th and another in the 8th to take the series sweep with an 8-6 win in the third game. Keith Marsden had 5 runs batted in for the Bufffalos in the series along with 7 hits. Dave Satterlee led the Walruses with 8 hits total.
Friday FindingsSign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Simply email Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings.
How to contact usThe Fort Atkinson Senior Center, at 307 Robert St., has a Facebook page, and persons can find information about the center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well at http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
Center director Chris Nye also can be reached by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net or program assistant, Crystal Porter, can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.net.
