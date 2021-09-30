A guitar and flute recital will take place at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 12:30 p.m.
The flute-guitar duo of Linda Chatterton and Maja Radovanlija has been performing since 2015. They have given concerts together throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia.
This concert, supported by a Chamber Music America Residency grant, features a mix of styles: classical, Appalachian folk tunes, Argentinian tangos, the premiere of a new piece written especially for their residency called “Enchanting River Spirit” by composer Yan Pang, and some familiar popular tunes.
Craft fair registration
Crafters can sign up now in the craft room at the senior center in person for table registration for the Nov. 13 craft fair. The cost, payable at the day of the craft fair, is $10 for a table.
A crafter that takes up additional space beyond their table with display racks or shelves also will need to pay an additional $5.
Over-the-phone reservations for the craft fair are being accepted. Additional information will be provided on the procedures for the event on the day of registration. A maximum of two tables will be allotted for reservation per person.
Never miss a newsletter
You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
Game scores
500: Scores from Sept. 16 — First place, Joanne Gross, 3,180; second Roger Gross, 2,880; third, Bette Hoesly, 2,810. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Texas Hold Em: Sept. 30 — First, John Hundt; second, Bill Bowes; third, Chuck Schloesser. Texas Hold Em is played Thursday mornings at 9.
Wii Bowling: Sept. 27. Scores of 650 or higher get individual game scores listed. Glorine Christensen 766 (300, 260, 206), Roger Gross 667 (214, 258, 195), Mary Zilisch 639, Lori Gaber 634, Joanne Gross 623, Marlene Dianich 587, Sandy Basich 562 and Rose Baker 552.
Euchre: Sept. 21 — First, Bill Shopen, 68; second, Hilda Carl, 65; third, T-Bone Taylor, 55; fourth, Elaine Rice and Bill Schopen, 52; sixth, Hilda Carl, 51. Euchre is played on Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead: Sept. 24 — First, Roger Gross, 65; second, Terre Golembiewski, 56; third, Charles Wachter, 51; fourth, Chuck Taggart, 46; fifth, Dave Brown, 45; sixth, Chuck Frandson, 44. Sheepshead is played Fridays at 1 p.m.
Dartball
Dartball is played Friday mornings at 9 and costs $1 to play. The money collected is used periodically for everyone who plays to attend a luncheon. The Walruses swept the three-game series over the Buffalos despite rookie player Jim Nye’s two-run homer for the Buffalos. 14 hits were too much offense from Larry Whitmore, and Charlie Danielson added 9 for the winning Walruses. Whitmore, Danielson and Dave Reed hit back to back to back hits in the bottom of the 9th of game two for a walk-off 7-6 win.
Anyone of any skill level is welcome to play. Dartball is an underhand dart game based loosely on baseball with two teams randomly split for play each day.
Friday Findings
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, senior center info and all the news on events and programs at the center. Email cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.