Top Shelf musical duo will perform at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center on Monday, April 25, at 12:30 p.m. There is no cost and no registration is needed to attend.
Tracy often is noted for her accomplishments on several instruments — piano/keyboard, acoustic guitar, cello, fiddle (violin and viola), hammered dulcimer, bass guitar and even a bit of drums. Also, an international award-winning songwriter with several published CDs, she has been influenced by a variety of musical experiences as a lifelong musician.
Tracy is a skilled vocalist and creative song stylist with a wide range which allows her to perform many styles of music, from standards to rock and lots in between, always adding her personal touch.
Alan began performing professionally on drums at age 10. Raised in Stevens Point as the son of a professional Big Band-style drummer plus having grown up during the explosion of rock-and-roll, he has a passion for many styles of music.
A couple of door prizes will be given away when doing the center’s 50/50 raffle. The “Inc. Board” is hosting this raffle for funds to help with patio furnishings.
For transportation, call the senior center by Friday, April 22. Stick around for treats after the show.
Brewers game
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center will have a bus leaving Sept. 21 to see the Milwaukee Brewers play the New York Mets.
Seats will be in the Johnsonville Party Deck, where passengers still have an assigned seat up in the third level, just beyond the outfield wall.
All food served at the buffet will be included in the ticket price, along with two beers or unlimited soda, for $70 total. Any questions, ask Director Chris Nye or call the senior center at (920) 563-7773.
Dean Health sales seminar
A sales seminar for Dean Health Plan Medicare Advantage will be on Thursday, April 28, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the senior center. In addition to creating a health care experience focused on one’s well-being, free sales events are offered.
During these events, people will be walked through plan-specific benefits and coverage. Attendees also will be allowed to ask questions, request a Medicare enrollment packet or have a Dean Medicare Advantage consultant contact them.
Each session lasts approximately one hour. Reserve a spot now and receive a $15 gift card for attending one of the in-person seminars or online webinars. Only one gift card goes to those who are Medicare eligible, who RSVP and attend a seminar with no obligation to enroll in the plan. To make an RSVP, call Dean Advantage Sales at (877) 234-0126.
Canasta for everyone
Have you wanted to play canasta with others? The center has a group that plays at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays. There is no cost to play, just lots of fun. The group plays regular canasta as explained in Hoyle’s card game rules. Interested individuals should stop in on Tuesday and check it out!
Game winners
Euchre: Scores from April 12 — First place, Hildegard Carl, 63; second, Karen Keeser, 61; third, Judy Torgerson, 58; fourth, Betty Kutz and Chuck Truman, 56.
500: April 7 — First, Joanne Gross, 2,280; second, Roger Gross, 1,930; third, Keith Marsden, 930. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead: April 8 — First, Dennis Rockwood, 68; second, Rick Dearborn, 53; third, Dale Kylmanen, 51; fourth, Jerry Schuld, 43; fifth Nancy Walbrandt, 41; sixth, Joanne Gross, 40; seventh, Herb Papenfus; eighth, Joe Rabe and Tom Sehnert, 35. Sheepshead is played Fridays at 1 p.m.
Wii Bowling: Wii bowling is played Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m. Individual game scores are listed for scores of 650 or higher. Series scores over 550 are listed. Scores from April 11 — Glorine Christensen 827 (248, 279, 300), Marlene Dianich 659 (200, 223, 236), Roger Gross 651 (237, 200, 214), Lori Gaber 597, Terry Bowes 590, Dale Zilisch 586, Cora Wahl 581, Mary Zilisch 564, Sandy Kilroy 558, Bunny Brown 556 and Sandy Basich 551.
Texas Hold Em: Texas Hold Em poker is played at 9 a.m. on Thursdays. April 7 — First, William Bowes; second, Diana Baumann; third, Chuck Schloesser.
Dartball: Dartball is played Fridays at 9 a.m. When the group has enough money for everyone who plays to go to lunch, they do so with the $1 per-person fee to play each week.
The Buffalos took the series sweep with dramatic comebacks in game one and three of the series. Down 6-4 in the ninth inning of game one, the Buffs scored 3 in the bottom of the ninth to win the game 7-6 with a Keith Marsden game-winning hit.
The second game was all Buffalos in convincing fashion, 9-1. The third game, again the Buffalos were trailing in the bottom of the ninth, this time 4-2, before mounting a rally and getting the walk-off hit from Chuck Truman to take the sweep. Charlie Danielson and Keith Marsden each had 10 hits over the three games to lead the way for the Buffalos.
Mystery auction
Mark your calendars for the return of the fun and exciting auction event where center staff give clues and hints on the items. The Mystery Auction is set for Saturday, May 7 at 2 p.m. One of the best fundraisers for the senior center, it is like Christmas with all the wrapped packages.
Great bargains can be had at this event. Lots of new and gently used items get auctioned off, but not with one of those hard-to-understand auctioneers.
Director Chris Nye takes the bids and gives clues along the way to what the item is inside the wrapped package. To donate items for the auction, just bring them in and let staff know an approximate value. New items or very gently used ones will be accepted.
Friday Findings
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Simply email Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings.
Never miss a newsletter
You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com The website is provided by LPI, which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
How to contact us
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center, at 307 Robert St., has a Facebook page, and persons can find information about the center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well at http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
Center director Chris Nye also can be reached by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net or program assistant, Crystal Porter, can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.net.
