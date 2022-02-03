A unique program to boost the brain will be held at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center starting Thursday, March 3, for six weeks.
This program is provided by Fort HealthCare through an awarded grant and reservations now are being taken. Participants will learn new habits to maintain brain health while practicing new skills for better memory performance.
There is no cost to attend the classes because of the awarded grant. Sign up now while space is still available.
Game winners
Euchre: Scores from Feb. 1 — First, Vi Behm, 58; second, Chuck Truman and Barb Wintermute, 57; fourth, Rollie Carothers, 56; fifth, Bev Wagner, 54. Euchre is played on Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.
500: Jan. 13 — First, Harold Riggs, 3,520; second, Joanne Gross, 3,170; third, Roger Gross, 3,160. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead: Jan. 28 — First, Joanne Gross, 63; second, Keith Marsden, Terri Golembiewski and Robert Muench, 46; fifth, Rick Dearborn, 45. Sheepshead is played Fridays at 1 p.m.
Wii Bowling: Wii bowling is held Mondays at 9 and at 10:15 a.m. Scores of 650 or higher have individual game scores listed. Series scores over 550 are listed.
Scores from Jan. 31 — Glorine Christensen 783 (258, 256, 269), Lori Gaber 699 (204, 248, 247), Roger Gross 692 (237, 209, 246), Terry Bowes 655 (202, 209, 244), Dale Zilisch 648, Joanne Gross 636, Marlene Dianich 604, Bev Aulik 603, Sandy Kilroy 601, Mary Zilisch 586, Sandy Basich 567.
Texas Hold Em: Texas Hold Em poker is played at 9 a.m. on Thursdays. Jan. 27 scores — First, Chuck Schloesser; second, Terry Bowes; third, William Bowes. Feb. 3 — First, Chuck Schloesser; second, Terry Bowes and Richard Flood.
Dartball
Dartball is played Fridays at 9 a.m. When the group has enough players, everyone goes to lunch using the $1 per-person fee to play each week.
Not a lot of offense this week with the Walruses winning the first two games 2-1 each time before taking the series sweep in a 1-0 game. Chuck Truman and Peter Fernelius both drove in two runs each for the Walruses on the day to lead the effort.
Never miss a newsletter
You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com The website is provided by LPI, which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
Friday Findings
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Simply email Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings.
How to contact us
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center, at 307 Robert St., has a Facebook page, and persons can find information about the center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well at http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
Center director Chris Nye also can be reached by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net or program assistant, Crystal Porter, can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.net.
