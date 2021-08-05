Sign up to play a fun round of trivia on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 12:30 p.m. with visual clues on the large screen in the entertainment room at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center.
Staff will have cookies and door prizes to give away. There is no winner based on answers. Door prizes will be awarded at random. Players will keep their own answers and correct them at the end of the session. This trivia will be played individually and not in teams.
Senior Citizens Inc. Board electionThe Senior Citizens Inc. Board of Directors at the senior center will be replacing two of the nine members this fall for the September election. The center thanks Tom Sehnert for his years of service as a board member and past president of the senior board, as well as Diane Lunde for her years of service and as treasurer of the board.
The Senior Citizens Inc. Board meets monthly at the center and serves in an advisory capacity to the senior center staff. The board has its own bylaws and financial account, and hosts various fundraisers to assist with operations at the senior center.
If interested in serving on the board, let a current member or senior center staff member know. A short bio will be included in the September newsletter for the election voting at the center.
The senior Center truly relies on great volunteers. Here is your chance to make a mark on the future of the center and the Senior Citizens Inc. Board organization.
Never miss a newsletterYou can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com. The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter, and keeps it free for us each and every month.
Game scores500 — July 29: First place, Harold Riggs, 2,670; second, Joanne Gross, 1,950; third, Marjorie Hannon, 1,920. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Euchre — Scores from Aug. 3: First, Harold Riggs; second, Hildegard Carl; third, Betty Kutz; fourth, Ron Swiatowy and Betty Gilbertson; sixth, Viola Behm. Euchre is played on Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead — Scores from July 30: First, Chuck Taggart, 54; second, Joanne Gross, 49; third, Bill Metcalf, 48; fourth, Tim Baker, 45; fifth, Sue Kramer, 42; sixth, Dave Brown, 39. Sheepshead is played Fridays at 1 p.m.
Wii Bowling — Glorine Christensen 765 (239, 299, 227), Lori Gaber 711 (267, 239, 205), Joanne Gross 645, Dale Zilisch 624, Terry Bowes 611, Sandy Basich 593, Marlene Dianich 586, Tim Baker 571, Mary Zilisch 568, Rose Baker 563, Kathy Heffron 555. Wii Bowling is played Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m.
DartballDartball is played Friday mornings at 9 and costs $1 to play. Charlie Danielson’s team, the Walruses, won the first two games 4-2 and 4-3 this week. Chuck Truman led the Walruses with seven hits on the day, while the Buffalos were led by Larry Whitmore and Dave Reed with six each. Pete Fernelius drove in four of the runs for the Walruses.
Anyone of any skill level is welcome to play. It is an underhand dart game based loosely on baseball with two teams split up randomly for play each day.
