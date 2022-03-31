Fort Atkinson area seniors are invited to come play a fun round of trivia with visual clues on the center’s large screen in the entertainment room on Wednesday, April 6, at 12:30 p.m.
There is no winner based on answers. Players will keep their own answers and correct them at the end of the session. Cookies will be given away. Learn something new and have some fun!
Senior DiningToday, April 1, the Senior Dining Program of Jefferson County in-person dining returns at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center. Once congregate, or in-person dining has resumed, carry-out meals no longer will be an option at the center.
Reservations for a meal are required at least 24 hours in advance. Call (920) 728-4756 by 11 a.m. one day in advance; for Monday reservations, call by 11 a.m. on Friday.
Brewers gamesThe senior center is taking reservations for a Brewers vs Twins game at American Family Field on July 27 for $65 with seats in the lower section on the first-base side of the field and for a game on Sept. 21 when the Brewers play the New York Mets with seats in the Johnsonville Party Deck where passengers still have an assigned seat up in the third level just beyond the outfield wall where all food served at the buffet is included and two beers or unlimited soda is included for $70. Cost of each trip includes the bus transportation and ticket to the game.
Any questions, ask Director Chris Nye or call the senior center at (920) 563-7773.
Game winnersEuchre: Scores from March 29 — First place, Rollie Carothers, 58; second, Barb Wintermute and Bev Wagner, 54; fourth, Dorothy Trewyn, 53; fifth, Betty Kutz, Bev Blum and Terry Bowes, 52.
500: March 24 — First, Roger Gross, 3,340; second, Dick Snodie, 3,040; third, Joanne Gross, 2,530. 500 is played on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead: March 25 — First, Roger Gross, 54; second, Tom Schoen, 52; third, Dennis Rockwood, 51; fourth, Mary Ryan, 48; fifth, Keith Marsden and Bob Muench, 47; seventh, Judy Torgerson, 44. Sheepshead is played Fridays at 1 p.m.
Wii Bowling: Wii bowling is held on Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m. Scores of 650 or higher have individual game scores listed. Series scores over 550 are listed. Scores from March 28 — Glorine Christensen 858 (279, 300, 279), Roger Gross 773 (247, 248,278), Terry Bowes 667 (218, 226,223), Sandy Basich 663 (235, 184, 244), Joanne Gross 650 (200, 225,225), Mary Zilisch 636, Marlene Dianich 636, Lori Gaber 609, Bev Aulik 569, Bunny Brown 568.
Texas Hold Em: Texas Hold Em poker is played at 9 a.m. on Thursdays. March 31 scores — First, William Bowes; second, Chuck Schloesser; third, Lyle Farnsworth.
DartballDartball is played on Fridays at 9 a.m. When the group has enough money for everyone who plays to go to lunch, they do so with the $1 per-person fee to play each week.
It was a slugfest this week with the Buffalos scoring runs like mad the first two games, winning 6-3 and 10-2. The Buffs tallied 19 hits in the second game led by Peter Fernelius with 11 on the day, and followed closely by Jim Nye and Rollie Carothers who each had nine hits between the three games.
The Walruses did squeak out a game three win of 4-2 after an 11-inning battle. Keith Marsden led the Walruses with 10 hits.
Baraboo tripSign up now for a day trip to Baraboo to the New Life Lavender & Cherry Farm, along with a stop at the Balanced Rock Winery for an included wine tasting.
The trip will take place on Tuesday, June 21, with a departure of 8:30 a.m. and return around 5:30 p.m. that day. Everything is included in the price of $69 except shopping at the lavender farm should seniors choose to buy any products. Lunch at the Pizza Ranch is included.
Friday FindingsSign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Simply email Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings.
Never miss a newsletterYou can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com The website is provided by LPI, which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
How to contact usThe Fort Atkinson Senior Center, at 307 Robert St., has a Facebook page, and persons can find information about the center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well at http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
Center director Chris Nye also can be reached by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net or program assistant, Crystal Porter, can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.net.
