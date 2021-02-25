Seniors! Sign up to play a fun round of trivia at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center on Wednesday, March 3, at 12:30 p.m., with visual cues on the large screen in the entertainment room.
Up to 18 participants are allowed in this “Just for Fun” version of trivia. Staff will have cookies and door prizes to give away. There is no winner based on answers. Door prizes will be randomly awarded. Players will keep their own answers and correct them at the end of session. This trivia will be played individually and not with teams.
Friday Findings
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Email Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings
Painting with Katie
Painting with Katie is back on Friday, March 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. For $25, get all the painting materials and instructions to complete a piece of art. Participants don’t need to bring any supplies of their own.
Sign up by stopping in at the senior center or calling (920) 563-7773.
New Bingo session
With so much desire to participate in our limited-attendance Bingo sessions, staff are adding a special Bingo on March 31 to accommodate everyone. Going forward, the center will offer three Bingo sessions per month, but each person only can sign up for two of the three sessions. This will allow everyone the chance to attend at least one session every month.
Staff ask that only those who are not signed up for both Bingo sessions on March 10 and 24 to sign up to attend this session on March 31.
Home-delivered meals drivers
The Jefferson County Department of Human Services currently is seeking volunteer drivers for its home-delivered meals program. Volunteer drivers utilize their own vehicles to deliver meals and provide a well-being check for eligible Jefferson County residents, ages 60 and older.
Volunteer drivers are needed to serve participants in the rural Fort Atkinson area and usually requires a one-hour commitment from about 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays. Persons can sign up for one day or multiple days per week.
Simply pick up the pre-packaged meals at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center and deliver to approximately three to four stops. Drivers who deliver meals outside the city limits of the nutrition sites are eligible for mileage reimbursement, currently 56 cents per mile.
Persons who enjoy driving, meeting new people and have a few free hours in the middle of the day, may call Kimberly Swanson, Senior Nutrition Program supervisor, at the Jefferson County Aging Disability Resource Center at (920) 674-8134.
Computer assistance
The center has a new computer volunteer to help seniors learn how to use their computer, cell phone or tablet. Tom Fick has volunteered in other locations in other capacities, and will do his best to help persons get on the right track with their devices.
For a time to meet with him, call the senior center and staff will relay your contact information to him. He will call you to schedule a time to meet at the center.
Wii Bowling
Scores from Wii Bowling, with all games included for series over 650 are listed. A series score is 550 and higher.
Feb. 15 scores are as follows: Glorine Christensen 795 (279, 269, 247), Dale Zilisch 718 (247, 214, 257), Lori Gaber 659 (236, 226, 197), Marlene Dianich 653 (213, 214, 226), Mary Zilisch 646, Rose Baker 623, Bunny Brown 614, Terry Bowes 607, Sandy Basich 586, Joanne Gross 584 and Kathy Heffron 550.
