Join us by reservation for Monday, March 8, at noon, or Tuesday, March 9, at 1 p.m. to see the film “Hatari.”
John Wayne stars in this non-western movie from 1962, in color, about a group of big game hunters that don’t shoot their targets but capture them with ropes to provide animals for zoos and circus attractions. This film is not rated, and runs two-and-a-half hours.
Strong Women
The Strong Women class will start a new session on Tuesday, March 23, for eight weeks on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, from 8 to 9. Cost is $40 for the eight weeks. This class, taught by Claire, is based on an evidence-based exercise program with proven health benefits.
Gentle yoga
A new session of gentle yoga will start Wednesday, March 17, at 10 a.m. The class will run for six weeks at this time and day. Cost of this class, taught by Ivy Miles, is $27. Most of the stretches and exercises are done while seated. This class is great for stress reduction.
Painting with Katie
Painting with Katie is back on Friday, March 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. For $25, get all the painting materials, and instruction to complete a piece of art. Students do not need to bring any supplies of their own.
This is a fun and great way to make something that looks wonderful and cheerful when done — and just in time for spring! Sign up by stopping at the senior center or calling (920) 563-7773.
New Bingo session
With so much excitement to attending the center’s limited-attendance bingo sessions, staff are adding a special bingo March 31 so everyone can attend.
Henceforth, as long as attendance for bingo is being limited, there will be three sessions per month but each person only can sign up for two of the three sessions. This will allow everyone to get a chance to attend at least one session every month. We ask that only those who are not signed up for both bingo sessions on March 10 and 24 to sign up to attend this session on March 31.
Home-delivered meals drivers
The Jefferson County Human Services Department is seeking volunteer drivers for its Home-Delivered Meals Program. Volunteer drivers utilize their own vehicles to deliver meals and provide a welfare check for eligible Jefferson County residents, ages 60 and older.
Volunteers are vital to the success of this program whose mission is to serve the needs of Jefferson County’s population.
Volunteer drivers are needed to serve participants in the rural Fort Atkinson area. It usually is a one-hour time commitment, from about 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays. Persons can sign up for one day or multiple days per week.
Drivers simply pick up the pre-packaged meals at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center and deliver them to three or four stops. Drivers who deliver meals outside the city limits of nutrition sites are eligible for mileage reimbursement, currently 56 cents per mile.
If you enjoy driving, meeting new people and have a few free hours in the middle of the day, give Kimberly Swanson, Senior Nutrition Program supervisor, a call at the Jefferson County ADRC at (920) 674-8134.
Spaghetti dinner drive-thru
Jump in the car on March 24, drive to the senior center and pick up a spaghetti dinner. Pull into the center parking lot, from 4 to 6:30 p.m., and volunteers from Reena Senior Living and the senior center will provide a full meal to take home, beverage not included. The meal, provided by Reena Senior Living, comes at no charge.
Persons do not need to make reservations to pick up a meal. Volunteers will be available at the senior center parking lot to assist with traffic. This event is drive-through only; no inside dining will be available.
Computer assistance
Tom Fick, a new computer volunteer at the center, can help seniors learn how to use their computer, cell phone or tablet. Fick has volunteered in other locations in other capacities, and will do his best to help persons get on the right track.
For a time to meet with him, call the senior center and your contact information will be relayed to him. He will call you to schedule a time to meet at the center.
Wii Bowling
Scores from all Wii Bowling games are included for series over 650. Series score for 550 and higher are listed. March 1 scores: Glorine Christensen 748 (279, 243, 226), Dale Zilisch 707 (234, 224, 249), Lori Gaber 673 (257, 234, 182), Sandy Basich 615, Mary Zilisch 585, Marlene Dianich 580, Kathy Heffron 578, Rose Baker 575, Cora Wahl 572.
Friday Findings
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Email Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings.
