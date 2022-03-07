There still is time to apply for the $1,000 Fort Atkinson Woman's Club annual scholarship.
The Fort Atkinson Woman's Club again will award its annual scholarship to an adult who is returning to education and who is planning to begin or continue a college or vocational technical program.
The recipient of the grant would be working toward an associate's or bachelor's degree. The tuition grant of $1,000 will be paid directly to the campus selected by the recipient.
The recipient will be expected to begin or continue studies in the 2022-23 academic year.
Applicants first must qualify as a resident of Fort Atkinson as defined by at least one of the following requirements:
• Fort Atkinson address or Fort Atkinson telephone number
• Work for an employer based in Fort Atkinson
• Past graduate of Fort Atkinson High School (not a current high school senior)
In addition, applicants will be evaluated by financial needs and/or family circumstances, realistic goals and their personal determination to achieve the goals they have set.
Applications are available at Madison Area Technical College and Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson or by calling Karen Syens at (920) 563-5169, Nancy Campbell at (920) 563-5202 or JoAnn Myers at (920) 563-3767.
Applications must be returned to Syens, Campbell or Myers by March 31. The winner will be notified by early May and awarded the scholarship at the Woman's Club luncheon meeting on May 10.
