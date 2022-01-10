Fort Atkinson birders participated in the 44th Fort Atkinson area Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 18.
The National Audubon Society sponsors the Christmas Bird Count (CBC) with the Wisconsin Society for Ornithology as the agency administering direction in the state. The count must be held between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5.
Eight groups went afield while 12 others helped while observing bird feeder activity at 10 area feeders. The count area must be a circle with a radius of no more than 15 miles.
Groups are assigned certain segments as not to duplicate sightings. Results are reported directly by state compilers no later than February, to the National Audubon Society.
Usually the Fort Atkinson contingent tallies around 40 species for the day and this year was no exception. The weather had been relatively mild and continued to be so on count day. Dry conditions and no snow cover were the order of the day.
The regular winter residents were spotted including Black-capped Chickadees, Downy Woodpeckers, Dark-eyed Juncos, Cardinals, Blue Jays, American Crows and White-breasted Nuthatches, etc. Missing from this year’s count were some of the less common winter layovers such as Belted Kingfisher, Northern Shrike, Red-winged Blackbirds, Common Grackles and a few others.
Perhaps the most notable sightings were a Turkey Vulture, three Pileated Woodpeckers, a Carolina Wren and 11 White-crowned Sparrows. Total species tallied was 41 with the total number of birds at 3,958.
Not a bad day’s work but the moderate conditions likely led to less concentration of local bird population with natural food being more readily available. Also contributing was the recognized reduced bird population due to a variety of environmental concerns.
Counters who went afield included Tom and Cheryl Belzer, Landon Belzer, Chris and Caitlin (daughter) Drake, Sharon and Bob Schweitzer, Robert and Helen Arndt, Bonnie Hamer, Joanne Belstner, Mary Adams, Nancy Hall, Julia Ince, Dennis Geszvain, Ray Linsky, Penny and Gary Shackelford, Leslie Ott, and Dick Wanie, chief compiler.
Feeder watchers included Rick Rowley, Stan Koch, Jack Blodgett, Ron and Ruth Hake, Carrie Thurin, Gary Wolfram, Sandy Olson, Tom Behling, Carol Wanie (feeder compiler), Eve West and Dave Brueckner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.