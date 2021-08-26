Fort Atkinson fisherman have a new way to recycle their fishing line thanks to a local Boy Scout in Troop 134.
Trent Davis, a junior at Fort Atkinson High School, recently built fishing line receptacles along the river walk for his Eagle Scout project.
“The idea for this project actually came from the city engineer, Andy Selle, who brought up the idea in an email to my dad, who is my troop's scoutmaster," Davis said. "He wanted us to do it as a troop, but I asked if I could take it on as an Eagle Scout project, as I needed a project for the next step in my scouting career.”
Selle said, “Trent was great to work with, another excellent example of the outstanding youth in our community.”
The project interested Davis because it was a way to keep the community he calls home clean.
“When the idea of recycling containers came up I thought it was great,” Davis said. “Also being that it would be along the river walk, one of my favorite places in the city, I thought it would be good to help maintain it being clean with my project.”
He hopes the project will encourage people to recycle their fishing line to help keep the city and river clean.
Davis was assisted by his father Jeff Davis, Selle, Nathan Daniels, his project coach and his scouting troop. He also thanked Tom Williamson and Nick Rueth, who helped him along the way.
While in school Davis has been on the cross country team, Esports team, and a part of track and field. After high school Davis hopes to attend college to attain a degree in computer science or computer engineering.
“I have been in scouts since I can remember and a few of my biggest passions are camping, being outdoors in general, and running,” he said.
Davis now is working on his Eagle application and will go through the Eagle Scout Board of Review.
