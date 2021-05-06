The Fort Atkinson Senior Center will be closed on Friday, May 14 all day as floors will be getting polished.
The Jefferson County Senior Nutrition Program with driveup curbside pickup will still take place on this day with access restricted from entry into the building. The center will reopen on Monday, May 17, at 8 a.m. as usual.
Drawing for medication boxes
The center has three medication lock boxes that have been donated by the Jefferson County Health Department to give away. A signup sheet is available to put your name in the bucket to be eligible to win one of these boxes.
To enter the drawing, stop in, and put your name and number on the entry form located at the reception desk. The drawing will take place May 13. Persons only may enter the drawing once.
Wii Bowling
Scores from Wii Bowling with all games included for series’ over 650. May 3 scores: Glorine Christensen 786 (248, 269, 269), Dale Zilisch 749 (235, 235, 279), Marlene Dianich 683 (195, 234, 254), Joanne Gross 670 (222, 235, 213), Lori Gaber 640, Cora Wahl 610, Mary Zilisch 590, Sandy Kilroy 565, Terry Bowes 563.
Cribbage Monday
Cribbage will be played at the center starting on Monday at 1 p.m. There is no cost to play. Masks must be worn at all times and players will need to disinfect hands prior to play. No reservations are needed as tables can be spread out for play.
Senior center bus
We are hopeful that this summer we will be able to resume our bus service but will need volunteer drivers once again to step up and help make this program a go. If interested in being a volunteer driver, let staff know and they can get you on board.
