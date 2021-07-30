A long-time business in the Festival Foods shopping center has undergone a new name and now is offering additional products and services.
AeroCare, formerly known as Fort Medical Equipment, has had a presence in the community since 2000, offering medical equipment and supplies such as lift chairs, wheeled walkers, designer canes, sleep therapy products, and more to assist residents with activities of daily living. Now offering enhanced respiratory services, the company, headquartered in New Berlin, can assist patients with PAP therapy, oxygen therapy, ventilator care, and provides home delivery of nebulizer medications, kits, tubing and compressors to COPD patients.
There is no cost for nebulizer medication to Medicare Part B patients with a qualified secondary insurance. Karla Heikkinen is the local sales consultant who can connect patients with the resources they need.
The Fort Atkinson retail store is located at 306 Washington St., and is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patients also are welcome to shop online at www.aerocareusa.com or to call the local store at (262) 786-9870.
