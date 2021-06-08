The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce is set to proceed with a revised version of its popular end-of-summer block party, this year entitled Rhythm “Remix,” to be held Saturday, Aug. 21, throughout Fort Atkinson.
As part of the rebranding, and to engage more of the community in the celebration, a T-shirt design contest is being held from now until June 30.
The Rhythm on the River Committee met in March to make a final decision on holding the event, now in its 18th year. All agreed it was important to have a post-pandemic festival, as long as the health and safety of residents and visitors was not jeopardized.
Ultimately, the committee decided to offer a daytime musical event spread out among several downtown venues, to encourage smaller group gatherings and more family-friendly activities. This “remix” of the original event will occur between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.; and feature local and regional performers in outdoor settings. The organizers are partnering with the Fort Atkinson Summer Charity Concerts to secure the talent.
The T-shirt design contest will help set the tone for this year’s event, and shirts will be available for sale online and at merchandise booths on Aug. 21.
Additional details on the music schedule, food court, children’s activities, event passport, and sponsorship opportunities are being finalized.
In the meantime, the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting submissions for the 2021 Rhythm Remix T-Shirt Design Contest. The winner will receive $150 in Fort Atkinson Chamber Bucks and see his or her design printed on the official 2021 Rhythm Remix merchandise.
The submission guidelines are available online at www.rhythmremix.com/t-shirt-contest/ and the deadline for submissions is June 30, with the winner announced on July 19.
“Rhythm on the River is the largest annual fundraising event for the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce and continues to be a popular community celebration,” stated Executive Director Carrie Chisholm. “By partnering with the Fort Atkinson Summer Charity Concerts this year, we are able to offer free, quality entertainment and provide a socially responsible way to enjoy music, while driving business to our area retailers and restaurants.”
A calendar of summer events and activities is available on the chamber website at www.fortchamber.com. The Fort Atkinson Chamber is located at 244 N. Main St. and is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
