Celebrate the holidays in Fort Atkinson at the Holiday Open House & Market on Dec. 4.
Shoppers will enjoy refreshments, in-store specials at area businesses, strolling carolers, live music, horse-drawn carriage rides and more while finding gifts for everyone on their list.
Receipts from purchases at Fort Atkinson Chamber retailers on Dec. 4 serve as entries in the Giant Red Box drawing. The Red Box raffle box will be located at the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce.
Anyone wishing to drop off receipts can leave their entries in the outdoor receptacle located at the Chamber office. Customers also can digitally submit photos of their receipts by email at tourismfort@gmail.com or by text message at (920) 563-3210.
On Dec. 4, a variety of farmer and art vendors will be selling holiday wares at Feather Your Nest, 234 S. Main St.; Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St. W.; and The Fort Atkinson Club, 211 S. Water St. E., selling handmade crafts, fresh produce, coffee, jams, soaps, honey, and so much more. The locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Purchases made at participating merchants on Dec. 4 will support this year’s Merchants Making a Difference recipient: Christmas Neighbors.
Christmas Neighbors collects and campaigns for donations of new and "gently used" toys and clothing items, in addition to food, for Jefferson County families.
